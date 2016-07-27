Empresa danesa se adjudica ampliación de Fancesa

La empresa danesa FL Smidth se adjudicó en puja abierta este miércoles la ejecución de la nueva línea de producción de la Fábrica Nacional de Cemento Sociedad Anónima (Fancesa) con una propuesta de 77 millones de dólares.
Eduardo Rivero, presidente del directorio de la cementera, después del acto puja abierta comunicó el resultado y recordó que la sesión de adjudicación comenzó el martes a las 11.00.
FL Smidth deberá implementar con equipos y maquinaria para el molino de bolas y el molino vertical en planta de la cementera chuquisaqueña.
En su momento, Rivero justificó el retraso afirmando que tuvieron que “ajustar algunos elementos” del procedimiento de la puja, es por ello que arrancó recién a las 11:00 del martes.
De acuerdo al cronograma la primera etapa de la puja debería haber concluido el martes a la 15.00, pero por un error en las planillas recién comenzó a las 22.00.
La segunda ronda comenzó a las 2:30 de esta madrugada y se preveía otras dos horas para la calificación de las propuestas mejoradas.
Ante el atraso en el trabajo, la mesa de calificación determinó el trabajo continuo que concluyó hoy a las 08.00 con la lectura de los resultados.
SUCRE/Loyola – Fides
