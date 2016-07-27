Potencia Mundial

Jueves 28 julio 2016.
Estados Unidos se ha convertido en la primera potencia petrolera mundial. De haber sido en un pasado no lejano el primer importador del mundo, se ha convertido en el país con mayores reservas certificadas y con mayor producción mundial, aunque a costos demasiado altos en comparación con los países del Golfo. Por ende, no competitivos.
Según la consultora noruega “Rystad Energy”, el supuesto “milagro” se ha producido por la fracturación hidráulica para la obtención de petróleo y gas en yacimientos no convencionales mediante la técnica del “fracking”, sobre todo en el sureño Estado de Texas.
Ese procedimiento tenía un costo por barril de Usd. 70 hasta hace cinco años y en la actualidad la tecnología permite explotar petróleo no convencional a unos Usd. 48 por barril, prácticamente el promedio de su precio spot en los mercados del mundo durante este mes de Julio.
Según datos de empresas especializadas, actualmente la producción mundial diaria de petróleo alcanza a 25 billones de barriles, con los siguientes porcentajes: petróleo convencional, sobre todo en países del Golfo, 47 %, fuera de costa 33 %, sobre todo en el Mar del Norte europeo, y “ fracking” el 20 %, en Texas de manera específica. Las reservas mundiales certificadas por empresas especializadas son 70 veces más grandes que la producción presente a nivel anual, según estimaciones responsables.
Esas reservas mundiales de petróleo alcanzan a 2.092 millones de Barriles y en Estados Unidos a 246 billones.
El éxito estadounidense tiene dos causas principales: escalada tecnológica y crecimiento importante en prospección, sobre todo en Texas, Arizona y Alaska. Sin exploración eficiente, el futuro del gas y del petróleo es un jeroglífico indescifrable.
Gracias, epi
I’ve been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and
bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I am
waiting for your next post thank you once again.
Hello to every one, it’s actually a nice for me to pay a visit this web site, it contains priceless Information.
If some one desires expert view concerning running a blog afterward
i suggest him/her to visit this blog, Keep up the good job.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and
gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the
shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely
off topic but I had to tell someone!
excellent submit, very informative. I’m wondering why
the opposite experts of this sector don’t realize this.
You must proceed your writing. I am sure, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
Howdy, There’s no doubt that your web site may
be having web browser compatibility problems. Whenever
I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however when opening
in Internet Explorer, it’s got some overlapping issues.
I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up! Besides that, great website!
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Extremely useful info specifically the last part I care for such info a lot.
I was seeking this certain info for a very long time.
Thank you and good luck.
Hello there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Hey there, You have done a great job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally
recommend to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this website.
You made some good points there. I checked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most people
will go along with your views on this site.
Very nice article. I absolutely love this website.
Thanks!
I’m not sure exactly why but this site is loading extremely
slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a
issue on my end? I’ll check back later and see if
the problem still exists.
Hmm it looks like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum
it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any recommendations for first-time blog writers?
I’d definitely appreciate it.
Link exchange is nothing else but it is simply placing the other person’s
blog link on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do same for you.
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your website.
Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility issues?
A handful of my blog audience have complained about my website not
working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera.
Do you have any suggestions to help fix this
problem?
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist
with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m
not seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share.
Many thanks!
You should be a part of a contest for one of the greatest sites on the web.
I am going to highly recommend this web site!
Greetings! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m
looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
I read this piece of writing fully regarding
the difference of latest and previous technologies, it’s awesome article.