Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 27 de julio de 2016 -- 20:56

Potencia Mundial

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne

Jueves 28 julio 2016.

                        Estados Unidos se ha convertido en la primera potencia petrolera mundial. De haber sido en un pasado no lejano el primer importador del mundo, se ha convertido en el país con mayores reservas certificadas y con mayor producción mundial, aunque a costos demasiado altos en comparación con los países del Golfo. Por ende, no competitivos.

                        Según la consultora noruega “Rystad Energy”,  el supuesto “milagro” se ha producido por  la fracturación hidráulica para la obtención de petróleo y gas en yacimientos no convencionales mediante la técnica del “fracking”, sobre todo en el sureño Estado de Texas.

                        Ese procedimiento tenía un costo por barril de Usd. 70 hasta hace cinco años y en la actualidad la tecnología permite explotar petróleo no convencional a unos Usd. 48 por barril, prácticamente el promedio de su precio spot en los mercados del mundo  durante este mes de Julio.

                        Según datos de empresas especializadas, actualmente la producción mundial diaria de petróleo alcanza a 25 billones de barriles, con los siguientes porcentajes: petróleo convencional, sobre todo en países del Golfo, 47 %, fuera de costa 33 %, sobre todo en el Mar del Norte europeo, y “ fracking” el 20 %, en Texas de manera específica. Las reservas mundiales certificadas por empresas especializadas son 70 veces más grandes que la producción presente a nivel anual, según estimaciones responsables.

                        Esas reservas mundiales de petróleo alcanzan a 2.092 millones de Barriles y en Estados Unidos a 246 billones.

                        El éxito estadounidense tiene dos causas principales: escalada tecnológica y crecimiento importante en prospección, sobre todo en Texas, Arizona y Alaska.  Sin exploración eficiente, el futuro del gas y del petróleo es un jeroglífico indescifrable.

