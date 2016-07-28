Fecha de publicación: Jueves 28 de julio de 2016 -- 09:19

Asume la presidencia de Perú Pedro Pablo Kuczynski

Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. (RNP)

Pedro Pablo Kuczynski asume este jueves como presidente del Perú para el período 2016-2021, con el reto de reactivar la economía del país, combatir la inseguridad ciudadana y la pobreza.

Este ex banquero de Wall Street sucede en el cargo a Ollanta Humala, y prestará juramento en el plenario del Congreso unicameral antes de ofrecer un mensaje a la Nación que, según adelantó, no excederá los treinta minutos.

Con una economía sólida pero con una informalidad del 70%, el nuevo presidente promete una “revolución social” que no sólo genere empleo sino que provea servicios básicos como agua potable a un 30% de la ciudadanía que carece de ella. También, pretende reactivar proyectos mineros clave para el país, paralizados por conflictos sociales ante temores de daños ambientales.

Para la toma de mando de Kuczynski, un tecnócrata altamente valorado por los mercados, están en Perú los presidentes Mauricio Macri, de Argentina; Horacio Cartes, de Paraguay; y Enrique Peña Nieto, de México. También tienen previsto asistir Michelle Bachelet, de Chile; Juan Manuel Santos, de Colombia; y Rafael Correa, de Ecuador. Ya se encuentra en Perú el rey emérito de España, Juan Carlos de Borbón.

Indulto a Fujimori

Kuczynski ganó la elección en un ajustado ballotage donde compitió con Keiko Fujimori, hija del ex presidente Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), quien cumple una condena de 25 años hasta 2032 por crímenes de lesa humanidad.

Pese a la derrota de la candidata, el partido fujimorista Fuerza Popular obtuvo la mayoría absoluta en el Parlamento unicameral, con 73 de 130 escaños, frente a los 18 de Peruanos Por el Kambio, partido de gobierno.

Para llevar adelante importantes reformas, Kuczynski necesitará de su apoyo en el Parlamento. Analistas consideran que los fujimoristas pueden utilizar una reciente solicitud de indulto humanitario planteado por Alberto Fujimori para condicionar su apoyo.

Kuczynski ya adelantó que no firmará un indulto, pero se mostró a favor de promulgar una ley que permita que ciudadanos como Fujimori, de 78 años y salud deteriorada, puedan cumplir su condena bajo arresto domiciliario y no en la cárcel.

PPK, como se le conoce por sus iniciales, tiene planeado solicitar facultades extraordinarias para legislar, con el fin de asegurar algunas de sus reformas, como la reducción del impuesto a las ventas de 18% a 15%. Para ello, el voto fujimorista es crucial.

“Esperamos que la delegación de facultades sea parte de su discurso”, dijo el congresista fujimorista Daniel Salaverry.

El presidente saliente Ollanta Humala (2011-2016) priorizó en su gestión programas sociales aplicados a sectores vulnerables. En su período, unas 3 millones de personas salieron de la pobreza. “El sello de mi gobierno es la inclusión social”, dijo en su mensaje de despedida la noche del miércoles.

En su condición de comandante en retiro del Ejército, la ciudadanía esperaba mano dura con la delincuencia y autoridad. Sin embargo, la inseguridad ciudadana se incrementó y deja 152 conflictos socioambientales activados. Humala deja el poder con un 25% de popularidad.

El PIB de Perú puede crecer 4% este año, mejor que sus vecinos, y la minería es un importante motor en la economía de este país, tercer mayor productor mundial de cobre. Los conflictos por temor a contaminación ambiental han impedido proyectos clave.

Para Kuczynski, la oposición radical a proyectos mineros se debió a que no se han resuelto algunos problemas vinculados a servicios básicos y demandas históricas de las comunidades.

Por ello plantea el denominado “adelanto social” para que, antes de la inversión minera, se resuelvan temas vinculados a salud, educación o trabajo en las localidades donde se planea desarrollar un proyecto y, si fuera necesario, flexibilizar la rigurosa normativa medioambiental para alinearla con la de Canadá.

En Perú, uno de los mayores productores mundiales de cocaína según la ONU, el narcotráfico es un flagelo y PPK reforzará la sustitución de cultivos de la hoja de coca por otros como el cacao o café, un plan que Perú aplica hace varios años. En su economía se mueven 8.500 millones de dólares al año producto del narcotráfico.

LIMA/Agencias

