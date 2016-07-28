Fecha de publicación: Jueves 28 de julio de 2016 -- 15:16

Gobierno analiza importar maíz

Maíz afectado por la sequía. (FAO)

El Gobierno anunció el jueves que se analizará la importación de maíz como una forma de compensar la falta de producción interna reducida por una sequía en la región del oriente.

“Tal vez dos meses o por tres meses vamos a tener que importar maíz, eso estamos calculando, porque si campaña invierno hubiera tenido lluvias, especialmente en Santa Cruz, no hubiera sido importante importar maíz”, expresó Evo Morales después de reunirse con los representantes del sector agrícola de Santa Cruz.

Morales recordó que ya designó a varios ministros para que comiencen a diseñar un plan para afrontar la sequía, que tiene como un primer paso reuniones con los actores directos, como son los productores y los gobiernos locales.

“Esperamos estos días acordar cómo podemos rápidamente incentivar la producción especialmente de maíz. Trigo importamos, siempre hemos importado, aunque hemos mejorado la producción, ahora estamos bajando por el tema de la sequía. Maíz que sepa creo que nunca hemos importado, primera vez vamos a tener este  problema”.

Según estimaciones de los productores, el déficit de maíz  en 2016 será de 700 mil toneladas por la sequía y las plagas.

La Asociación Nacional de Productores de Oleaginosas y Trigo (Anapo), indican que la demanda  es de 900 mil toneladas anuales y estiman que la Empresa de Apoyo a la Producción de Alimentos (Emapa) tiene almacenado de 100 mil toneladas a las que pueden sumarse otras 100 mil producto de la cosecha de la campaña de invierno, por tanto, las 700 mil toneladas faltantes tendrán que ser importadas.

LA PAZ/Fides

