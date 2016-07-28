Gobierno analiza importar maíz

El Gobierno anunció el jueves que se analizará la importación de maíz como una forma de compensar la falta de producción interna reducida por una sequía en la región del oriente.
“Tal vez dos meses o por tres meses vamos a tener que importar maíz, eso estamos calculando, porque si campaña invierno hubiera tenido lluvias, especialmente en Santa Cruz, no hubiera sido importante importar maíz”, expresó Evo Morales después de reunirse con los representantes del sector agrícola de Santa Cruz.
Morales recordó que ya designó a varios ministros para que comiencen a diseñar un plan para afrontar la sequía, que tiene como un primer paso reuniones con los actores directos, como son los productores y los gobiernos locales.
“Esperamos estos días acordar cómo podemos rápidamente incentivar la producción especialmente de maíz. Trigo importamos, siempre hemos importado, aunque hemos mejorado la producción, ahora estamos bajando por el tema de la sequía. Maíz que sepa creo que nunca hemos importado, primera vez vamos a tener este problema”.
Según estimaciones de los productores, el déficit de maíz en 2016 será de 700 mil toneladas por la sequía y las plagas.
La Asociación Nacional de Productores de Oleaginosas y Trigo (Anapo), indican que la demanda es de 900 mil toneladas anuales y estiman que la Empresa de Apoyo a la Producción de Alimentos (Emapa) tiene almacenado de 100 mil toneladas a las que pueden sumarse otras 100 mil producto de la cosecha de la campaña de invierno, por tanto, las 700 mil toneladas faltantes tendrán que ser importadas.
LA PAZ/Fides
I like it when people get together and share views. Great site, keep it up!
Hello there, I discovered your website by way of Google at the same time as searching for a similar
topic, your website got here up, it seems to be good.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply became alert to your blog through Google,
and located that it is truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
I’ll be grateful in the event you continue this in future.
Lots of other people can be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet
I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web
owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net
will be much more useful than ever before.
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve visited this web site
before but after browsing through some of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
Nonetheless, I’m certainly pleased I found it and I’ll be book-marking it
and checking back regularly!
If some one wants expert view regarding blogging afterward i suggest him/her
to visit this weblog, Keep up the fastidious work.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and also the rest of
the site is also really good.
Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a twenty
five foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Link exchange is nothing else except it is just placing
the other person’s weblog link on your page at suitable place and other
person will also do similar in support of you.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide
credit and sources back to your weblog? My blog is in the exact same niche as yours and my users would truly benefit from some
of the information you present here. Please let me know if this alright with you.
Appreciate it!
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web site regularly, this site
is really good and the people are actually sharing fastidious thoughts.
I used to be able to find good information from your content.
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put
the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a
hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your article. I like to write a
little comment to support you.
Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.
Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out
pretty quick. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start.
Do you have any ideas or suggestions? With thanks
Your style is unique in comparison to other people I’ve read stuff from.
Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just
bookmark this web site.
Hi there i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anyplace, when i read this piece of writing i thought
i could also create comment due to this good post.
Howdy, I do think your blog may be having browser compatibility problems.
When I take a look at your site in Safari, it looks fine
however, if opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues.
I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up! Apart from that, wonderful
blog!
Good post! We will be linking to this great article on our
website. Keep up the great writing.
I pay a visit every day some blogs and blogs to read articles
or reviews, except this website provides quality based writing.
I do not know if it’s just me or if everyone else encountering problems with your blog.
It appears as if some of the text on your content are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them too?
This might be a problem with my web browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Appreciate it
Thank you for some other informative blog. The place else may I am getting that
type of information written in such a perfect approach? I have a project that I’m simply now working on, and I have been on the look out for such info.
I’m very pleased to find this website. I need to to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!!
I definitely really liked every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff on your site.