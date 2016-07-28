Gobierno – COB

Viernes 29 julio 2016.
El gobierno plurinacional y la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) vive un “cuarto intermedio” de quince días sobre su negociación en torno al futuro laboral del Servicio Nacional Textil (SENATEX), antes Empresa Nacional Textil (ENATEX).
Las autoridades asumieron hace un tiempo la responsabilidad de gestionar la antigua AMETEX (América Textil) que fue estatizada para evitar su desaparición, cuando ya era una empresa privada al borde de la quiebra cuando todavía estaba vigente el acuerdo con Estados Unidos para exportar textiles al mundo, vía Miami, sin pago de impuestos. Tras la ruptura de ese acuerdo con el gigante del norte su quiebra fue inevitable.
Los funcionarios estatales escogidos para gestionar ENATEX mostraron total incapacidad y la llevaron al cierre. El gobierno cerró esa empresa al mejor estilo de empresario explotador. Sin embargo, quiso mostrar buena voluntad al anunciar la creación de SENATEX, pero sin un plan específico que la pueda hacer viable como asesora- consultora de empresas textiles privadas, sobre todo las de menor tamaño.
Si los funcionarios gubernamentales no pudieron llevar adelante a ENATEX, ¿Cómo podrán con SENATEX para asesorar a empresas privadas. ¿Acaso un ciego puede ser lazarillo de gente que ve bien?
La COB enfrenta esta pregunta: ¿Podrá seguir vigente si no consigue ganar el pulso con el gobierno? El sindicalismo fue ingenuo al ser pactado con el gobierno y no haber planteado alternativas al fardo cerrado de las autoridades. El dirigente Guido Mitma está ahora ante el mismo desafío de Hamlet: “Ser o no ser, ésa es la cuestión”. Una COB independiente nos interesa a todos, gobierno incluido. Pero, ¿Será posible?
Gracias, epi
