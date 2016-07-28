Fecha de publicación: Jueves 28 de julio de 2016 -- 17:55

Guerrero: “Una cosa es la coordinación y otra la intromisión”.

La ministra de Transparencia, Lenny Valdivia y el fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero. (APG)

El fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero, ante las declaraciones de la ministra de Justicia, Virginia Velasco indicó este jueves que “Una cosa es la coordinación y otra es la intromisión”.

“Una cosa es la coordinación y otra es la intromisión, eso sí en el Ministerio Público no permitiremos la intromisión de instituciones”, puntualizó Guerrero al referirse a las declaraciones de Velasco, quien criticó la actitud del fiscal Departamental de La Paz, Edwin Blanco, que apoyo la actitud de los funcionarios del Ministerio Público de no permitir que la Ministra vea los expedientes.

“No se puede exponer a cualquiera que venga. Aquí hay un procedimiento”, sostuvo Guerrero y después agregó que “El Ministerio Público está en la obligación de resguardar estos casos”.

Dijo que para realizar tareas o visitas hay niveles de coordinación, que son las autoridades jerárquicas del Ministerio Público, que siempre han proclamado “Fiscalía de Puertas Abiertas”.

“No cerraremos las puertas de la Fiscalía a nadie, no es solo un eslogan de Fiscalía de puertas abiertas, no vamos a ocultar información a nadie, por eso estamos transparentando, por eso las paredes son de vidrio en el Ministerio Público”, puntualizó.

El Fiscal General recordó que hay protocolos de coordinación entre instituciones para evitar malos entendidos y estos también determina las funciones de cada una de las instituciones.

“En el marco de sus atribuciones pueden revisar, pueden visitar la Fiscalía, nosotros jamás cerraremos las puertas, estamos abiertos y esa es una de las premisas en las que trabaja el Ministerio Público”, reiteró el jefe del Ministerio Público.

LA PAZ/Fides

