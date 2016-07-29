Albarracín: La Defensoría es una agencia de empleos

El rector de la Universidad Mayor de San Andrés, Waldo Albarracín calificó a la Defensoría del Pueblo como “una agencia de empleos para los amigos del Defensor del Pueblo” y que dejó de ser la institución defensora de derechos humanos reconocida por la sociedad.
En una entrevista en Radio Fides el ex Defensor del Pueblo afirmó “La Defensoría del Pueblo ha sido convertida en un agencia de empleos para los amigos del Defensor del Pueblo, dejando atrás su principal tarea ante la sociedad de ser la que cuide los derechos humanos del ciudadano ante el Estado”.
Para Albarracín el actual defensor, David Tezanos Pinto dejó a un lado las funciones del cargo para dedicarse a otros temas, con la clara consigna de evitar ser un problema para el Gobierno, y evitar cualquier tipo de confrontación, no quiere repetir el papel de Rolando Villena, quien fue elegido por el Gobierno pero adoptó una posición independiente y de apoyo al ciudadano.
“De la Defensoría del Pueblo que inició Ana María Campero queda ya muy poco, principalmente por el actuar político del actual Defensor, quien evita los conflictos serios y da mayor importancia a temas urgentes para la defensa de los derechos humanos”, acotó el Rector de la UMSA.
Tezanos Pinto fue elegido en medio de denuncias de ser militantes del Movimiento al Socialismo y sus primeras acciones fueron controversiales, porque se le grabó entregando dinero a dirigentes de las personas con discapacidad para que regresen a su lugar de origen y rompan la vigilia de su sector en cercanías de la plaza Murillo.
LA PAZ/Fides
