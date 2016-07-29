Capturan a tres reos fugados de penal de Cochabamba

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, presentó este viernes a los tres reos extranjeros, que fugaron del penal de San Antonio de Cochabamba el 23 de julio y fueron recapturados en el sur de Potosí cuando intentaban cruzar la frontera.
Los recapturados son los argentinos Eduardo Vicencio Ramírez (20), y José Cipriano Peña Toro (21) y al chileno Matías Iván Urbina Molina (22) acusados de robo agravado y que estaban detenidos en el penal de San Antonio en Cochabamba.
“Estas personas fueron recapturadas luego de un trabajo de seguimiento en la localidad de Villazón, fronteriza con la República de Argentina. Estas personas, intentaban desplazarse por el río y eso motivó la alarma del dispositivo policial, quien en coordinación con la gendarmería argentina procedió a la recaptura de los tres sujetos”, detalló Romero.
El Ministro de Gobierno indicó que al momento de ser capturados los tres fugitivos presentaron documentos falsos, pero la Policía logró comprobar su identidad en base a los reportes de fuga emitidos en fin de semana.
Los tres extranjeros guardan detención desde el 21 de mayo que fueron internados en el penal de San Antonio por orden del juez.
LA PAZ/Fides
