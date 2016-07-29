Fecha de publicación: Viernes 29 de julio de 2016 -- 09:56

Cinco embajadores presentan cartas credenciales

Imagen referencial. (Archivo)

Los nuevos embajadores de Costa Rica, Uruguay, Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Suiza y Alemania presentaron el viernes sus cartas credenciales al presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, en un acto protocolar que se desarrolló en Palacio de Gobierno, en la ciudad de La Paz.

Los embajadores Marco Aurelio Odio Aguilar de Costa Rica, Marión Daniela Blanco Espino de Uruguay, Abdullah Mohammed  Almaainah de Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Roger Denzer de Suiza y Mathias Peter Sonn de Alemania fueron recibidos en Palacio Quemado por el jefe de la Casa de Gobierno y conducidos ante el jefe de Estado, quien los aguardó junto con el canciller David Choquehuanca.

Las Cartas Credenciales son documentos oficiales mediante los cuales el Jefe de Estado remitente presenta al Embajador Extraordinario y Plenipotenciario, como su representante diplomático en el país de destino.

Morales, quien dirige el proceso de cambio en el país desde 2006, se entrevistó por unos minutos con cada diplomático, oportunidad en la que los embajadores reafirmaron la amistad de sus países con Bolivia, en el marco del respeto, cooperación y colaboración.

A la salida de éstos, los músicos de las Fuerzas Armadas (FFAA) acompañaron la entonación de los himnos de Bolivia y del país del nuevo embajador en un saludo a los símbolos patrios.

