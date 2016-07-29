Cinco embajadores presentan cartas credenciales

Los nuevos embajadores de Costa Rica, Uruguay, Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Suiza y Alemania presentaron el viernes sus cartas credenciales al presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, en un acto protocolar que se desarrolló en Palacio de Gobierno, en la ciudad de La Paz.
Los embajadores Marco Aurelio Odio Aguilar de Costa Rica, Marión Daniela Blanco Espino de Uruguay, Abdullah Mohammed Almaainah de Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Roger Denzer de Suiza y Mathias Peter Sonn de Alemania fueron recibidos en Palacio Quemado por el jefe de la Casa de Gobierno y conducidos ante el jefe de Estado, quien los aguardó junto con el canciller David Choquehuanca.
Las Cartas Credenciales son documentos oficiales mediante los cuales el Jefe de Estado remitente presenta al Embajador Extraordinario y Plenipotenciario, como su representante diplomático en el país de destino.
Morales, quien dirige el proceso de cambio en el país desde 2006, se entrevistó por unos minutos con cada diplomático, oportunidad en la que los embajadores reafirmaron la amistad de sus países con Bolivia, en el marco del respeto, cooperación y colaboración.
A la salida de éstos, los músicos de las Fuerzas Armadas (FFAA) acompañaron la entonación de los himnos de Bolivia y del país del nuevo embajador en un saludo a los símbolos patrios.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add
to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time
and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
When someone writes an post he/she retains the plan of a user in his/her brain that how a user can understand it.
So that’s why this paragraph is outstdanding. Thanks!
It’s an awesome post designed for all the web viewers; they will obtain benefit from it I am sure.
This is the perfect webpage for anyone who wishes to find out about this topic.
You realize a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you
(not that I really would want to…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic that’s been discussed for many years.
Excellent stuff, just excellent!
I think the admin of this website is in fact working hard
in support of his site, because here every data is quality based information.
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but,
I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some suggestions
for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over
time.
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this website daily, this web page is actually pleasant
and the viewers are in fact sharing good thoughts.
Do you have any video of that? I’d care to find out some additional information.
It’s really a cool and helpful piece of info. I’m glad that you shared this useful information with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you have put
in writing this website. I am hoping to see
the same high-grade content by you later on as well.
In truth, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own blog now 😉
Aw, this was an incredibly nice post. Spending some time and actual
effort to produce a great article… but what can I say… I hesitate a lot and don’t manage to get nearly anything done.
What’s up to every one, the contents present at
this website are truly remarkable for people experience, well,
keep up the nice work fellows.
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this web page, for the
reason that i wish for enjoyment, as this this website conations truly nice funny
material too.
Awesome post.
Asking questions are genuinely nice thing if you are not understanding something fully, but this paragraph provides fastidious understanding yet.
This website was… how do I say it? Relevant!!
Finally I have found something which helped me.
Thanks!