Fabriles vuelven a marchar contra el cierre de la Enatex

Los fabriles de La Paz volvieron a protestar en las calles contra el cierre de la Enatex y por la derogación del decreto supremo 2765, además por el trato que brinda el Gobierno al sector ..
El secretario Ejecutivo de la Federación de Trabajadores Fabriles de La Paz, Wilson Mamani, indicó que el sector se movilizó para demostrar al Gobierno y algunos dirigentes de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), que aún están movilizados.
“Algunos dirigentes de la COB cercanos al Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) han impuesto estos 15 días como una forma de desmovilización para los fabriles, pero nosotros continuaremos con nuestra lucha en defensa de la Enatex”, sostuvo Mamni ,mientras la marcha avanzaba por las calles del centro de La Paz.
El sindicalista aseguró que su sector espera que concluyan los 15 días acordados en el ampliado para conocer cuáles han sido los avances que consiguieron los dirigentes de la COB y de haber ninguno de inmediato deben declarar la huelga general e indefinida con bloqueo nacional de caminos.
LA PAZ/Fides
