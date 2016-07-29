Fecha de publicación: Viernes 29 de julio de 2016 -- 18:55

Fabriles vuelven a marchar contra el cierre de la Enatex

Marcha de los fabriles. (Renno)

Marcha de los fabriles. (Renno)

Los fabriles de La Paz volvieron a protestar en las calles contra el cierre de la Enatex y por la derogación del decreto supremo 2765, además por el trato que brinda el Gobierno al sector ..

El secretario Ejecutivo de la Federación de Trabajadores Fabriles de La Paz, Wilson Mamani, indicó que el sector se movilizó para demostrar al Gobierno y algunos dirigentes de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), que aún están movilizados.

“Algunos dirigentes de la COB cercanos al Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) han impuesto estos 15 días como una forma de desmovilización para los fabriles, pero nosotros continuaremos con nuestra lucha en defensa de la Enatex”, sostuvo Mamni ,mientras la marcha avanzaba por las calles del centro de La Paz.

El sindicalista aseguró que su sector espera que concluyan los 15 días acordados en el ampliado para conocer cuáles han sido los avances que consiguieron los dirigentes de la COB y de haber ninguno de inmediato deben declarar la huelga general e indefinida con bloqueo nacional de caminos.

LA PAZ/Fides

21 comments on “Fabriles vuelven a marchar contra el cierre de la Enatex

  1. Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an very long
    comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless,
    just wanted to say fantastic blog!

    Responder

  4. I’m extremely inspired with your writing abilities
    as neatly as with the layout in your weblog. Is this a
    paid topic or did you modify it your self? Either way stay up the excellent quality writing, it is
    rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays..

    Responder

  7. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
    I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!

    Responder

  9. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded
    this onto a friend who had been doing a little homework on this.
    And he in fact bought me dinner simply because I discovered it for
    him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the
    meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time to discuss this matter here on your
    site.

    Responder

  11. Good day! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew
    where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one?
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  16. Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you can be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will come back later
    on. I want to encourage that you continue your great posts,
    have a nice holiday weekend!

    Responder

  17. When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and
    now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment.

    Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
    Thank you!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>