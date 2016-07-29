Fecha de publicación: Viernes 29 de julio de 2016 -- 09:34

FAO: Bolivia logrará hasta 2020 cumplir las metas del milenio

Sembrado de trigo. (FAO)

El representante de la Organización de Naciones Unidas para la Alimentación y la Agricultura (FAO) en Bolivia, Crispín Moreira, afirmó el jueves que Bolivia cumplirá hasta 2020 las metas del milenio reduciendo el hambre y la extrema pobreza.

“Tenemos tres ministerios casi articulados, las condiciones legales, presupuesto yo creo que Bolivia va lograr las metas al 2020 que es un plano nacional al 2025 la metas, pero los sistemas de las naciones unidas que los presidentes firmaron es a 2030 yo estoy seguro que esto va marchar muy bien”, explicó a los periodistas.

Remarcó que por las políticas que impulsa el Gobierno, como el Plan de Desarrollo Económico Social a 2020, se cumplirán las metas rubricadas en la Organización de las Naciones Unidas (ONU).

“Yo creo que Bolivia ha perfeccionado las políticas públicas, sobre todo las metas, (…) si ustedes miran el plano hay metas muy claras, y hay presupuesto nacional del Tesoro Nacional y también el Gobierno ha dicho que va buscar cooperación”, detalló.

Recordó que en 1990 al menos 72 países firmaron un documento para cumplir las metas del milenio con el fin de reducir en 15 años a la mitad el hambre y la extrema pobreza.

“Ahora la meta que los países firmaron hasta el 2030 es cero de inseguridad alimentaria, cero de desnutrición al 2030 entonces en 1990 los países compartieron una meta reducir a la mitad ahora la meta es al 2030 un mundo sin hambre y sin pobreza”, puntualizó.

Según datos del Programa de las Naciones Unidas para el Desarrollo (PNUD), la extrema pobreza en Bolivia en 1996 era de 41,2%, mientras en 2012 se redujo a 21,6%.

“Bolivia está en un proceso fuerte consolidando por políticas públicas y si nosotros no tenemos todavía la medición de 2016 posiblemente la FAO va lanzar medición el 16 de octubre el día de la alimentación”, subrayó el representante de ese organismo multilateral.

LA PAZ/Con datos de la FAO

 

