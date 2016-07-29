Piedad y perdón, el mensaje que el Papa Francisco en Auschwitz

El Papa Francisco recorrió este viernes el campo de concentración de Auschwitz donde murieron más de un millón de personas, en su mayoría judíos, víctimas de la barbarie nazi, entre 1940 y 1945.
Para esta visita de dos horas, el papa Francisco privilegió el silencio y el rezo a los discursos, a diferencia de sus dos antecesores que visitaron Auschwitz. En 1979, el papa Juan Pablo II celebró una misa y en 2006, el papa alemán Benedicto XVI pronunció un discurso. Pero aquellas visitas suscitaron polémicas. A Juan Pablo II se le reprochó el uso exagerado de metáforas y símbolos cristianos en un lugar donde murieron mayoritariamente judíos, mientras que se le acusó a Benedicto XVI de haber minimizado en su discurso la responsabilidad del pueblo alemán en el nazismo.
El papa se reúne con supervivientes
El papa argentino entró a pie y atravesó solo y en silencio el cartel de la entrada, tristemente célebre por el lema que reza en alemán “Arbeit macht frei” (El trabajo libera), con el que los nazis recibían a los deportados.
Francisco se subió luego a un coche eléctrico para acercarse al Muro de la muerte donde los nazis ejecutaron a miles de presos de una bala en la cabeza. El papa encontró a un grupo de doce supervivientes de Auschwitz, polacos, judíos y gitanos, y prendió una vela en frente del muro.
Un gesto simbólico seguido de una oración en la celda subterránea donde murió el santo polaco Maximiliano Kolbe, franciscano como él, quien dio su vida para salvar a un padre de familia.
También visitó el campo de Birkenau-Auschwitz II donde murió la mayor parte de las víctimas en cuatro hornos crematorios.
Jornada mundial de la juventud
Francisco llegó en helicóptero a Auschwitz procedente de Cracovia, ciudad donde pernocta desde que llegó el miércoles a Polonia para una permanencia de cinco días.
El jueves por la tarde encabezó el primer acto oficial de la Jornada mundial de la juventud que se desarrolla en Polonia. Ante cerca de 600.000 jóvenes reunidos en el corazón de Cracovia, el papa llamó a los jóvenes a “rebelarse”, a cuestionar, a soñar y evitar “los vendedores de humo” y de “falsas ilusiones”.
En la mañana, cientos de miles de católicos polacos recibieron a Francisco en el santuario de Czestochowa en lo que fue el primer baño de multitudes del papa argentino en Polonia. Fue ahí donde el papa se cayó al no ver un escalón, consecuencia ni dolor, precisó el portavoz del Vaticano Federico Lombardi.
CRACOVIA, POLONIA/Agencias
