Policía rescata a la niña Camila de sus secuestradores

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, anunció que la Policía rescató a la niña Camila Cruz Ticona y capturó a sus secuestradores, Abigail Chuquimia Mamani y su hermano Iván Elmer Chuquimia Ticona, la mañana del viernes en la zona de Senkata en El Alto.
“Los dos hermanos actuaron para secuestrar a la niña el 28 de julio bajo un plan que fue realizado por Abigail Chuquimia Mamani, quien se presentó en la casa de la familia Cruz para optar por el puesto de niñera para Camila el 27”, detalló el Ministro.
Después dijo que la secuestradora durante el 27 se dedicó a conocer la rutina de la familia con la niña, pero no se quedó a trabajar, por decisión del padre de la menor.
“El jueves 28 la supuesta niñera llegó cinco minutos antes al colegio y se presentó como su niñera y se la llevó, minutos después llegó el padre y al ser sorprendido por la noticia presentó denuncia a la Policía”, continuó Romero.
El Ministro de Gobierno recordó que el domicilio de la familia Cruz Ticona está al frente del Colegio Santa Ana, donde estudia Camila y por eso la alarma fue inmediata.
Romero indicó que el operativo policial logró identificar a la niñera en la zona de Senkata en la mañana del viernes y esperaron el regreso del hermano, para intervenir en la vivienda y liberar a la niña.
Los secuestradores tenían a la niña en su casa encerrada en un ropero en la zona
El Ministro agradeció la prudencia de los medios de comunicación, lo que ayudó a la realización de una operación policial exitosa.
LA PAZ/Fides
