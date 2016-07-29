Fecha de publicación: Viernes 29 de julio de 2016 -- 14:07

Policía rescata a la niña Camila de sus secuestradores

Abigail Chuquimia Mamani y su hermano Iván Elmer Chuquimia Mamani. (ABI)

Abigail Chuquimia Mamani y su hermano Iván Elmer Chuquimia Mamani. (ABI)

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, anunció que la Policía rescató a la  niña Camila Cruz Ticona y capturó a sus secuestradores, Abigail Chuquimia Mamani y su hermano Iván Elmer Chuquimia Ticona,  la mañana del viernes en la zona de Senkata en El Alto.

 “Los dos hermanos actuaron para secuestrar a la niña el 28 de julio bajo un plan que fue realizado por Abigail Chuquimia Mamani, quien se presentó en la casa de la familia Cruz para optar por el puesto de niñera para Camila el 27”, detalló el Ministro.

Después dijo que la secuestradora durante el 27 se dedicó a conocer la rutina de la familia con la niña, pero no se quedó a trabajar, por decisión del padre de la menor.

“El jueves 28 la supuesta niñera llegó cinco minutos antes al colegio y se presentó como su niñera y se la llevó, minutos después llegó el padre y al ser sorprendido por la noticia presentó denuncia a la Policía”, continuó Romero.

El Ministro de Gobierno recordó que el domicilio de la familia Cruz Ticona está al frente del Colegio Santa Ana, donde estudia Camila y por eso la alarma fue inmediata.

Romero indicó que el operativo policial logró identificar a la niñera en la zona de Senkata en la mañana del viernes y esperaron el regreso del hermano, para intervenir en la vivienda y liberar a la niña.

Los secuestradores tenían a la niña en su casa encerrada en un ropero en la zona

El Ministro agradeció la prudencia de los medios de comunicación, lo que ayudó a la realización de una operación policial exitosa.

LA PAZ/Fides

40 comments on “Policía rescata a la niña Camila de sus secuestradores

  1. I have been surfing online more than 2 hours today,
    yet I never found any interesting article
    like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good
    content as you did, the web will be much more useful
    than ever before.

    Responder

  2. Have you ever considered writing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs?
    I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would love
    to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would value your work.
    If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.

    Responder

  3. I like the helpful info you supply to your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and test again right here regularly.
    I’m slightly sure I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right right
    here! Best of luck for the following!

    Responder

  6. My brother recommended I might like this blog.
    He was once totally right. This put up truly made my day.
    You can not imagine just how so much time I had spent for this information! Thank you!

    Responder

  7. Excellent post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more
    on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate
    a little bit further. Thanks!

    Responder

  8. Greetings from California! I’m bored to tears at work so
    I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break.

    I really like the information you present here and can’t wait to
    take a look when I get home. I’m shocked
    at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, great blog!

    Responder

  17. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of
    plagorism or copyright infringement? My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either authored myself
    or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without
    my agreement. Do you know any ways to help prevent content from being ripped off?
    I’d really appreciate it.

    Responder

  18. I was wondering if you ever considered changing the structure of your blog?
    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.

    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images.

    Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

  30. Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and
    you’re just extremely wonderful. I actually like what you have acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it.
    You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it smart.
    I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually
    a terrific site.

    Responder

  31. Terrific article! This is the type of information that are meant to be shared across the web.

    Shame on the seek engines for now not positioning this post higher!
    Come on over and talk over with my web site . Thank you =)

    Responder

  35. excellent publish, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector don’t understand
    this. You must continue your writing. I am confident,
    you have a great readers’ base already!

    Responder

  38. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
    you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is
    great, let alone the content!

    Responder

  39. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
    you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, let alone
    the content!

    Responder

  40. Greate post. Keep posting such kind of info on your site.

    Im really impressed by your site.
    Hey there, You’ve performed an incredible job.
    I will definitely digg it and in my opinion recommend to my friends.
    I am confident they’ll be benefited from this site.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>