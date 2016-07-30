Fecha de publicación: Sábado 30 de julio de 2016 -- 09:49

La entrada universitaria toma la ciudad de La Paz

La Entrada Universitaria, que se realiza desde las 09.00 de este

Caporales. (TVU)

Caporales. (TVU)

sábado , contará con la participación de 63 fraternidades, que acogen a más de 12 mil bailarines, según la Secretaría Municipal de Culturas y la Universidad Mayor de San Andrés (UMSA).

El recorrido comienza en el distribuidor de la Autopista, altura Cervecería Boliviana Nacional. Baja por la avenida Montes por el carril de subida, prosigue por la Mariscal Santa Cruz y dobla hacia la Camacho (a la altura del Obelisco), sigue por la Simón Bolívar y termina en el estadio Hernando Siles.

El grupo invitado es el perteneciente a la Universidad Municipal del Adulto Mayor que danzará moseñada.

El presidente del Consejo Universitario, Guido Zambrana, informó que el inicio de la fiesta está previsto para las 08.00 y se prevé que concluya pasada la medianoche.

Los organizadores aseguraron que este año se buscará, a través de un despliegue de seguridad reducir el consumo de bebidas alcohólicas por parte de los participantes.

“La universidad tiene todo garantizado para que en los danzantes exista cero consumo de bebidas alcohólicas, y esperamos la misma actitud tengan quienes presenciemos la entrada”, dijo.

En la madrugada del sábado se desarrollará un operativo para el armado de las tarimas y palcos en el trayecto. Además, la Alcaldía pondrá a disposición ambulancias e instalará baños en puntos estratégicos.

LA PAZ/Fides

23 comments on “La entrada universitaria toma la ciudad de La Paz

  2. My brother recommended I might like this web site.

    He was totally right. This post truly made my day.
    You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

    Responder

  3. After I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new
    comments are added- checkbox and from now on each time a comment is added
    I get four emails with the exact same comment. There
    has to be a way you are able to remove me from that service?
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  10. You really make it appear really easy together with your presentation however
    I in finding this matter to be really something that
    I think I’d by no means understand. It sort of feels too complicated and extremely vast for me.
    I am taking a look forward for your subsequent publish,
    I’ll try to get the cling of it!

    Responder

  12. Simply desire to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your post
    is just cool and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject.
    Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep
    updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.

    Responder

  13. Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It if truth be told was a
    entertainment account it. Look complex to more brought agreeable from you!

    By the way, how can we communicate?

    Responder

  14. When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each
    time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment.

    Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
    Appreciate it!

    Responder

  15. I’m really impressed along with your writing abilities as well as with
    the structure on your blog. Is this a paid subject matter
    or did you customize it your self? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s uncommon to
    see a nice weblog like this one these days..

    Responder

  16. Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m inspired!
    Very useful info particularly the ultimate phase :) I deal with such info
    much. I used to be looking for this certain info for a very
    lengthy time. Thanks and good luck.

    Responder

  17. Excellent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff
    previous to and you are just too magnificent. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating
    and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it wise.
    I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great web site.

    Responder

  18. I like the helpful information you provide in your
    articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently.
    I’m quite certain I will learn lots of new stuff right here!
    Best of luck for the next!

    Responder

  21. Heya! I understand this is somewhat off-topic however I had to ask.
    Does operating a well-established blog such as yours take a lot of work?
    I’m completely new to writing a blog but I do write in my
    diary daily. I’d like to start a blog so I can share my experience and views
    online. Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or
    tips for new aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!

    Responder

  22. I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles
    or weblog posts in this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I at
    last stumbled upon this website. Studying this information So i’m glad to show that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I
    found out just what I needed. I such a lot
    certainly will make sure to do not omit this site and provides it a glance on a constant
    basis.

    Responder

  23. I don’t know if it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else experiencing problems with
    your site. It appears as if some of the text within your posts are running
    off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them as
    well? This could be a issue with my internet browser because
    I’ve had this happen previously. Kudos

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>