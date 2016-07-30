La entrada universitaria toma la ciudad de La Paz

La Entrada Universitaria, que se realiza desde las 09.00 de este
sábado , contará con la participación de 63 fraternidades, que acogen a más de 12 mil bailarines, según la Secretaría Municipal de Culturas y la Universidad Mayor de San Andrés (UMSA).
El recorrido comienza en el distribuidor de la Autopista, altura Cervecería Boliviana Nacional. Baja por la avenida Montes por el carril de subida, prosigue por la Mariscal Santa Cruz y dobla hacia la Camacho (a la altura del Obelisco), sigue por la Simón Bolívar y termina en el estadio Hernando Siles.
El grupo invitado es el perteneciente a la Universidad Municipal del Adulto Mayor que danzará moseñada.
El presidente del Consejo Universitario, Guido Zambrana, informó que el inicio de la fiesta está previsto para las 08.00 y se prevé que concluya pasada la medianoche.
Los organizadores aseguraron que este año se buscará, a través de un despliegue de seguridad reducir el consumo de bebidas alcohólicas por parte de los participantes.
“La universidad tiene todo garantizado para que en los danzantes exista cero consumo de bebidas alcohólicas, y esperamos la misma actitud tengan quienes presenciemos la entrada”, dijo.
En la madrugada del sábado se desarrollará un operativo para el armado de las tarimas y palcos en el trayecto. Además, la Alcaldía pondrá a disposición ambulancias e instalará baños en puntos estratégicos.
LA PAZ/Fides
