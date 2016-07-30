Liga incrementa sus ingreso por transmisión de televisión

Los directivos de los clubes que conforman la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano, consiguieron “modificar” el contrato que firmaron con la empresa Sport Rights, dueña de los derechos de transmisión de los partidos. Marco Peredo titular de los ligueros explicó que “Sport Rights, accedió a cancelar un monto más alto, que beneficiará a todos los equipos”.
“Incrementamos el precio con lo que habían acordado hace años, pero les aclaro que no modificamos la fecha de finalización del contrato, este está firmado hasta el 2020 y no hay vuelta que dar, los plazos se mantienen”, explicó el presidente de la Liga.
El directivo añadió que no es para nada novedoso que cuando hay acuerdos en el que se toma en cuenta recursos “la ganancia debe ser para los dos lados, la modificación que realizamos sólo es en ese punto, posteriormente podemos volver a reunirnos con los derechos de televisación, por el momento las negociaciones fueron buenas y aprobada por el Consejo Superior”.
Peredo subrayó que es un paso importante para los clubes, pero también aclaró que está abierta la posibilidad de extender el contrato con la empresa que es dueña de los derechos de transmisión, pero eso será en los siguientes años, “ellos (Sport Rights) tienen la prioridad, los dirigentes somos los que tenemos que analizar si sigue o no”.
Por otro lado, el directivo informó que en la reunión los ligueros aprobaron las 22 fechas para el Campeonato Apertura que se iniciará el siguiente viernes 12 de agosto y finalizará el miércoles 21 de diciembre. Del rol de partidos todos están fijados con horarios salvo las dos últimas para evitar cualquier susceptibilidad.
COCHABAMBA/APG
