Trámite de cambio de nombre para personas transexuales y transgénero demorará 15 días

La presidenta del Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE), Katia Uriona, informó el domingo que el trámite de cambio de nombre para las personas transexuales y transgénero demorará 15 días y las solicitudes se recibirán desde mañana (lunes).
“El día de mañana, lunes, desde las 10 am se va a iniciar el registro de este reglamento en los SERECI de todos los departamentos”, aseveró el TSE en su cuenta de Twitter citando a la presidenta de esa institución.
El 21 de mayo, el Gobierno promulgó la Ley de Identidad de Género, que permite a las personas transexuales y transgénero cambiar el nombre y sexo en los documentos de identidad, cuentas bancarias, títulos profesionales, entre otros.
Según Uriona, citada en la red social del TSE: “Este trámite se realizará de manera frecuente en todos los SERECIs departamentales y 40 oficinas regionales”.
Agregó que “Es una larga reivindicación planteada desde diferentes colectivos” y lo que el Órgano ha ratificado es “el derecho que tienen todas las personas a ejercer su derecho a la identidad de género”.
LA PAZ/Con información del TSE
