Fecha de publicación: Domingo 31 de julio de 2016 -- 16:19

Trámite de cambio de nombre para personas transexuales y transgénero demorará 15 días

Katia Uriona, presidenta del TSE. (APG)

La presidenta del Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE), Katia Uriona, informó el domingo que el trámite de cambio de nombre para las personas transexuales y transgénero demorará 15 días y las solicitudes se recibirán desde mañana (lunes).

“El día de mañana, lunes, desde las 10 am se va a iniciar el registro de este reglamento en los SERECI de todos los departamentos”, aseveró el TSE en su cuenta de Twitter citando a la presidenta de esa institución.

El 21 de mayo, el Gobierno promulgó la Ley de Identidad de Género, que permite a las personas transexuales y transgénero cambiar el nombre y sexo en los documentos de identidad, cuentas bancarias, títulos profesionales, entre otros.

Según Uriona, citada en la red social del TSE: “Este trámite se realizará de manera frecuente en todos los SERECIs departamentales y 40 oficinas regionales”.

Agregó que “Es una larga reivindicación planteada desde diferentes colectivos” y lo que el Órgano ha ratificado es “el derecho que tienen todas las personas a ejercer su derecho a la identidad de género”.

LA PAZ/Con información del TSE

