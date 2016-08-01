40 transexuales y transgénero se cambian de nombre

La Adjunta del Defensor del Pueblo, Tamara Núñez del Prado, informó el lunes que al menos 40 personas transexuales y transgénero iniciarán esta jornada el trámite para cambiar el nombre y sexo en sus documentos de identidad.
Núñez del Prado explicó que se prevé que durante el primer semestre de aplicación de la Ley de Identidad de Género, que permite la modificación del nombre y otros datos, unas 2.000 personas efectuarán la diligencia.
“Definitivamente es un cambio histórico. Somos el país número 41 con Ley de Identidad de Género y estamos dentro de las cinco mejores leyes generadas”, indicó.
También indicó que estos primeros días los funcionarios de la Defensoría del Pueblo a nivel nacional acompañarán a las personas que determinen cambiar su documento de identidad en las oficinas del Sereci.
Además aseguró que todo el trámite tendrá una duración máxima de 15 días.
El 21 de mayo, el Gobierno promulgó la Ley de Identidad de Género, que entra en vigencia desde hoy y que permite a las personas transexuales y transgénero cambiar el nombre y sexo en los documentos de identidad, cuentas bancarias, títulos profesionales, entre otros.
La Adjunta manifestó que la norma es retroactiva y “despatologiza” la preferencia sexual porque según marca la OMS no es vista como una “enfermedad”.
Por su parte el vicepresidente del Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE), Antonio Costas, dijo que se están tomando las medidas necesarias para difundir los requisitos y orientar a las personas, de manera que el trámite sea lo más “sencillo” posible.
Además, indicó que se trabaja con el personal pertinente para que los procesos internos sean expeditos y se enmarquen en el plazo establecido que es de 15 días.
LA PAZ
