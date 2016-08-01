Fecha de publicación: Lunes 1 de agosto de 2016 -- 12:50

Entra en vigencia reglamento de regulación de publicidad engañosa

El viceministro de defensa de los Derechos del Usuario y del Consumidor, Guillermo Mendoza. (Internet)

El viceministro de defensa de los Derechos del Usuario y del Consumidor, Guillermo Mendoza. (Internet)

El viceministro de defensa de los Derechos del Usuario y del Consumidor, Guillermo Mendoza, anunció que el reglamento en Aplicación del Derecho a la Información y Prevención de Publicidad Engañosa o Abusiva de los Servicios y Productos Ofertados entró en vigencia desde el pasado jueves. La norma sancionará con 1.000, 3.000 y 10.000 UFV,s a todas las personas naturales y/o jurídicas del sector no regulado que incurran en dichos tipos de publicidad.

La iniciativa de elaborar el reglamento tiene origen en que llegaron reclamos relacionados a publicidad engañosa y abusiva al Centro de Atención al Usuario y al Consumidor de La Paz. El caso que más llamó la atención fue un reclamo contra un servicio espiritista.

La autoridad explicó que, por ejemplo, los espiritistas y los astrólogos bolivianos que están correctamente asociados, “primero, tienen que poner en lugar visible los precios de los servicios. Segundo, deben  evitar términos como en siete horas, como te arreglamos la vida en el acto, que son candados que ellos mismos se ponen y que le dan lugar a un usuario a que si no se cumple el servicio en las siete horas les pueda iniciar una querella”.

Indicó que para el cumplimiento del reglamento se precederá a la verificación y/o control de todos los establecimientos donde se desarrollen servicios dirigidos al usuario, así como a los medios utilizados para la difusión de la publicidad de los productos y servicios ofertados.

Los proveedores de servicios están obligados a brindar información completa de todas las características de los servicios que ofrezca al usuario, además de verificar el cumplimiento del servicio ofertado. También deberá utilizar los medios de comunicación de manera responsable y brindará información de los posibles riesgos que conlleva el consumo o uso de productos y servicios.

LA PAZ/Fides

