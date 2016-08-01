Entra en vigencia reglamento de regulación de publicidad engañosa

El viceministro de defensa de los Derechos del Usuario y del Consumidor, Guillermo Mendoza, anunció que el reglamento en Aplicación del Derecho a la Información y Prevención de Publicidad Engañosa o Abusiva de los Servicios y Productos Ofertados entró en vigencia desde el pasado jueves. La norma sancionará con 1.000, 3.000 y 10.000 UFV,s a todas las personas naturales y/o jurídicas del sector no regulado que incurran en dichos tipos de publicidad.
La iniciativa de elaborar el reglamento tiene origen en que llegaron reclamos relacionados a publicidad engañosa y abusiva al Centro de Atención al Usuario y al Consumidor de La Paz. El caso que más llamó la atención fue un reclamo contra un servicio espiritista.
La autoridad explicó que, por ejemplo, los espiritistas y los astrólogos bolivianos que están correctamente asociados, “primero, tienen que poner en lugar visible los precios de los servicios. Segundo, deben evitar términos como en siete horas, como te arreglamos la vida en el acto, que son candados que ellos mismos se ponen y que le dan lugar a un usuario a que si no se cumple el servicio en las siete horas les pueda iniciar una querella”.
Indicó que para el cumplimiento del reglamento se precederá a la verificación y/o control de todos los establecimientos donde se desarrollen servicios dirigidos al usuario, así como a los medios utilizados para la difusión de la publicidad de los productos y servicios ofertados.
Los proveedores de servicios están obligados a brindar información completa de todas las características de los servicios que ofrezca al usuario, además de verificar el cumplimiento del servicio ofertado. También deberá utilizar los medios de comunicación de manera responsable y brindará información de los posibles riesgos que conlleva el consumo o uso de productos y servicios.
LA PAZ/Fides
Thanks in favor of sharing such a fastidious thinking, article is
nice, thats why i have read it fully
Excellent post! We are linking to this particularly great article
on our website. Keep up the good writing.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
I am quite sure I will learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites
I stumbleupon everyday. It will always be useful to read content from other authors
and practice something from other websites.
I was able to find good information from your articles.
Wow, incredible weblog format! How long have you ever been running a blog for?
you made running a blog look easy. The whole look of your
website is magnificent, as neatly as the content!
Just want to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness for your post is simply great and
that i could assume you’re knowledgeable on this subject.
Fine together with your permission allow me to clutch your feed to keep up to date with imminent post.
Thanks one million and please continue the gratifying
work.
Every weekend i used to go to see this web page, because i want enjoyment, for the reason that this this web site conations genuinely good funny
material too.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what
all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% positive.
Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks
Everyone loves it whenever people get together and share views.
Great website, keep it up!
This web site definitely has all of the information and facts I needed concerning
this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you, However I am
having troubles with your RSS. I don’t understand why I can’t subscribe
to it. Is there anyone else getting identical RSS problems?
Anyone who knows the solution can you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
Thanks for another informative site. The place else could I get that kind of information written in such
an ideal manner? I’ve a project that I am simply now running on,
and I’ve been at the glance out for such information.
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog website?
The account aided me a applicable deal. I had been a little bit familiar
of this your broadcast offered brilliant clear concept
Hey there this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you
have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no
coding expertise so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hi Dear, are you in fact visiting this site on a regular basis, if
so afterward you will without doubt get nice knowledge.
Somebody essentially assist to make significantly posts I’d state.
That is the first time I frequented your website
page and up to now? I amazed with the analysis you made to make
this particular post extraordinary. Great task!
You actually make it seem so easy along with your presentation however I in finding
this topic to be really one thing that I believe I
might by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and extremely
extensive for me. I am having a look forward in your next post, I will attempt
to get the cling of it!
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious experience regarding unexpected feelings.
Hello, this weekend is nice in support of me, because this occasion i am reading this wonderful educational post here at
my house.
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon every day.
It’s always interesting to read through articles from other writers and practice a little something from their web sites.
I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both
equally educative and engaging, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head.
The issue is something which too few men and women are speaking intelligently about.
I’m very happy that I found this in my search for something relating to this.
Its not my first time to pay a visit this website,
i am visiting this web page dailly and take fastidious
facts from here every day.
excellent points altogether, you just gained a brand new reader.
What would you suggest in regards to your publish that you simply made some days in the past?
Any positive?
Greetings, I believe your blog may be having browser compatibility issues.
Whenever I take a look at your site in Safari, it
looks fine however, when opening in IE, it has some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Aside from that, great blog!
Hi, I do think this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it 😉
I may revisit yet again since i have bookmarked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to
change, may you be rich and continue to guide other people.