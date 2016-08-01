Pamela Valenzuela, la primera en cambiar su identidad

Pamela Geraldine Valenzuela Rengel se convirtió en la primera persona transgénero en cambiar su identidad después de la aprobación de la Ley de Identidad de Género. Pamela, quien sus antiguos documentos era Víctor Valenzuela mostró su alegría y en medio de lágrimas dijo que soñó con el momento de su nueva identidad durante mucho tiempo.
“Es un día histórico para Bolivia porque ahora el Estado nos reconoce legalmente por nuestro dato de género, han sido años de lucha de exigir y demandar que se reconozca nuestra identidad”, dijo Valenzuela.
Pamela recordó que esta lucha de muchas persona que por más de una década trataron de que el Estado las y los reconozca como ellas y ellos sin ningún tipo de condicionamiento ni de segregación.
La Ley de Identidad de Género determina el procedimiento para que las personas transgénero y transexuales puedan modificar los datos de su Carnet de Identidad : Una carta de solicitud; examen técnico psicológico; certificado de nacimiento original; certificado de datos de personas emitido por el Servicio General de Identificación Personal (Segip) sin observación; certificado de libertad de estado civil expedido por el Sereci; certificado de descendencia expedido por el Sereci; certificado de registro judicial de antecedentes penales (Rejap); y una fotografía actualizada son los requisitos exigidos por el artículo 8 de la vigente ley.
