Fecha de publicación: Lunes 1 de agosto de 2016 -- 16:18

Cabildo da un plazo hasta el 9 de agosto para atender a La Paz

Marcha previa al cabildo que organizó la Gobernación. (GADLP)

El cabildo que se realizó en la plaza de San Francisco en apoyo al gobernador Félix Patzi determinó dar un plazo al Gobierno hasta el 9 de agosto para dar solución al pedido de la Gobernación de incrementar el presupuesto departamental en un cuatro por ciento, en caso de no ser atendidos comenzarán un bloqueo de caminos.

El encuentro tuvo un presencia notorio de sectores del altiplano paceño, quienes en las alocuciones de sus dirigentes dieron un apoyo a Patzi y asus 10 puntos de exigencia al Gobierno.

Mientras el Gobierno califica de contradictorio el pedido del gobernador de La Paz, Félix Patzi, quien demanda mayores recursos económicos para la región mediante una huelga de hambre, mientras  la oposición dice que es principio de los conflictos por la reducción del Impuesto Directo a los Hidrocarburos (IDH) a las regiones.

El ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, lamentó el lunes las contradicciones políticas del gobernador Félix Patzi y dijo que las medidas de presión no son el camino para resolver los problemas.

“Ése no es el camino adecuado, es una decisión política la que ha asumido el gobernador Félix Patzi y con decisiones políticas no se arreglan los problemas económicos”, mencionó.

La autoridad dijo que Patzi, para demandar el incremento de recursos para La Paz, asumió una medida de carácter político que impide solucionar el conflicto.

“Resulta una contradicción flagrante que el gobernador Patzi hoy día apele al Consejo Autonómico sin tener su estatuto (autonómico) y el señor Patzi ha peleado para rechazar el estatuto autonómico”, dijo en conferencia de prensa dictada en Palacio de Gobierno.

El lunes 25 de julio Patzi inició un ayuno voluntario en demanda del 4% de coparticipación tributaria, bajo el argumento de que el departamento carece de recursos para impulsar su desarrollo económico.

Asimismo, el Ministro de la Presidencia reveló que el Gobernador de La Paz no asistió a la invitación que realizó el ministro de Economía, Luis Arce, por instrucción del presidente Evo Morales, para tratar sus demandas, en respuesta a la solicitud de esa autoridad para tocar temas económicos con el primer mandatario.

El alcalde de La Paz, Luis Revilla indicó que la medida de Patzi se debe a la “falta de un diálogo por el Pacto Fiscal y ante la burocracia creada por el Ministerio de Autonomías para dar funcionamiento al Consejo Nacional Autonómico”.

Por su parte el líder opositor Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga afirmó que “el pedido de la Gobernación de La Paz es el principio de un largo conflicto, porque los ingresos por el IDH bajaron para los gobiernos locales y el Gobierno se farreó los ingresos del gas”.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

