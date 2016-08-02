Fecha de publicación: Martes 2 de agosto de 2016 -- 10:46

Fabricio Ormachea regresa a Bolivia y es aprehendido

Fabricio Ormachea. (Archivo)

Fabricio Ormachea. (Archivo)

El exmayor de Policía Fabricio Ormachea llegó a La Paz la mañana del martes deportado de Estados Unidos y de inmediato fue aprehendido por agentes de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC) por estar acusado de incumplimiento de deberes, enriquecimiento ilícito y extorsión.

Ormachea cumplía en EUA una condena de seis años por extorsión al expresidente de Aerosur, Humberto Roca, quien en septiembre de 2013 lo denunció a las autoridades judiciales estadounidenses, quienes realizaron un operativo para grabar al expolicía cuando intentaba extorsionar al empresario.

El director de la FELCC, coronel Juan Jaldín , indicó “a la llegada de Maurcio Ormachea, quien fue deportado de Estados Unidos, fue aprehendido  y ahora gurda detención y presentará su declaración ante la fiscalía en las próximos horas. Ormachea está acusado de incumplimiento de deberes, enriquecimiento ilícito y extorsión”.

De acuerdo al fallo judicial estadounidense el expolicía tenía una condena de seis años de los cuales tres estuvo en prisión y hace un par semanas optó por pedir libertad condicional la cual se le concedió la pasada semana. La libertad condicional esta sujeta a su inmediata expulsión de territorio de Estados Unidos.

Ormachea cuando fue capturado en EUA en 2013 cumplía funciones como oficial de la  Unidad de Lucha Anticorrupción de la FELCC de La Paz.

LA PAZ/Fides

14 comments on “Fabricio Ormachea regresa a Bolivia y es aprehendido

  5. Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
    Very helpful info specifically the last part :) I care
    for such info much. I was looking for this particular information for a very long time.

    Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  10. Unquestionably believe that which you stated.
    Your favorite justification seemed to be on the internet the easiest thing to
    be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they just do not
    know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects ,
    people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
    Thanks

    Responder

  11. I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of house .
    Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site.
    Studying this information So i am happy to exhibit that I have a very excellent uncanny feeling
    I found out exactly what I needed. I most without a doubt will make certain to don?t
    forget this web site and provides it a glance on a continuing basis.

    Responder

  13. My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net
    from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because
    of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less.
    I’ve been using WordPress on several websites
    for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.

    I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all
    my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>