El exmayor de Policía Fabricio Ormachea llegó a La Paz la mañana del martes deportado de Estados Unidos y de inmediato fue aprehendido por agentes de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC) por estar acusado de incumplimiento de deberes, enriquecimiento ilícito y extorsión.
Ormachea cumplía en EUA una condena de seis años por extorsión al expresidente de Aerosur, Humberto Roca, quien en septiembre de 2013 lo denunció a las autoridades judiciales estadounidenses, quienes realizaron un operativo para grabar al expolicía cuando intentaba extorsionar al empresario.
El director de la FELCC, coronel Juan Jaldín , indicó “a la llegada de Maurcio Ormachea, quien fue deportado de Estados Unidos, fue aprehendido y ahora gurda detención y presentará su declaración ante la fiscalía en las próximos horas. Ormachea está acusado de incumplimiento de deberes, enriquecimiento ilícito y extorsión”.
De acuerdo al fallo judicial estadounidense el expolicía tenía una condena de seis años de los cuales tres estuvo en prisión y hace un par semanas optó por pedir libertad condicional la cual se le concedió la pasada semana. La libertad condicional esta sujeta a su inmediata expulsión de territorio de Estados Unidos.
Ormachea cuando fue capturado en EUA en 2013 cumplía funciones como oficial de la Unidad de Lucha Anticorrupción de la FELCC de La Paz.
LA PAZ/Fides
Excellent website. Plenty of helpful info here. I am sending it to some buddies ans
additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you
in your sweat!
Thanks for finally writing about > RadioFides.com | Fabricio Ormachea regresa a Bolivia y es aprehendido < Liked it!
Hello to all, the contents existing at this web page are genuinely amazing for
people knowledge, well, keep up the good work fellows.
Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful article. Thanks for
providing this information.
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
Very helpful info specifically the last part I care
for such info much. I was looking for this particular information for a very long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
Very energetic post, I enjoyed that bit.
Will there be a part 2?
What’s up, I log on to your new stuff regularly. Your story-telling style is witty, keep it up!
Asking questions are actually nice thing if you are not understanding something
totally, but this paragraph gives nice understanding even.
I have fun with, cause I found just what I used to be taking a look for.
You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have
a nice day. Bye
Unquestionably believe that which you stated.
Your favorite justification seemed to be on the internet the easiest thing to
be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they just do not
know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects ,
people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
Thanks
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of house .
Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site.
Studying this information So i am happy to exhibit that I have a very excellent uncanny feeling
I found out exactly what I needed. I most without a doubt will make certain to don?t
forget this web site and provides it a glance on a continuing basis.
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay a visit this website on regular basis to obtain updated from hottest information.
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net
from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because
of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less.
I’ve been using WordPress on several websites
for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all
my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I simply could not depart your web site prior to suggesting that I actually
enjoyed the usual info an individual supply on your visitors?
Is gonna be back frequently to check up on new posts