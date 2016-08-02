Fecha de publicación: Martes 2 de agosto de 2016 -- 19:25

Trabajadores de la Caja Petrolera en paro de 72 horas

Trabajadores de la Caja Petrolera de Salud en uno de sus paros en febrero. (Internet)

Trabajadores de la Caja Petrolera de Salud en uno de sus paros en febrero. (Internet)

Los trabajadores de la Caja Petrolera de Salud (CPS) determinaron ingresar en un par de 72 horas a partir de las 00.00 del miércoles a nivel nacional exigiendo la renuncia de Víctor Hugo Villegas, gerente General de la institución aseguradora.

“Nos vemos obligados a adoptar esta medida, porque el Gerente General se niega a dejar el cargo y quiere continuar con la mala administración en perjuicio de los afiliados y de la institución”, indicó a Radio Fides el secretario General del sindicato de trabajadores de la CPS, Blas Quispe.

El dirigente sindical indicó que el paro de 72 horas es la medida previa al paro indefinido que se efectuará si Villegas no renuncia hasta el viernes.

Para el sindicalista la administración de Villegas no ha logrado dar continuidad a los diferentes proyectos que venía efectuando la CPS en toda Bolivia e incluso hay obras paralizada por la poca eficiencia en la administración.

Villegas en declaraciones a los medios de comunicación en pasados días sostuvo que para él antes que continuar con las obras es primero concluir con el proceso de auditoría interna para determinar la realidad administrativa de la aseguradora de los trabajadores petroleros.

LA PAZ/Fides

