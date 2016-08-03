Evo:El gobierno de Chile actúa con rencor

El presidente Evo Morales afirmó el miércoles mediante su cuenta en una red social que la política de rencor del Gobierno de Chile refleja las gestiones para el retiro de las visas diplomáticas a Bolivia.
“Política del rencor de Gob. de #Chile refleja retiro de visas diplomáticas”, escribió en un mensaje escrito desde su cuenta twitter: @evoespueblo.
El Mandatario reiteró que Bolivia mantendrá la política de visas diplomáticas en el marco de la “hermandad”.
El martes, la Comisión de Relaciones Exteriores del Senado de Chile aprobó el martes la suspensión de visas diplomáticas a Bolivia, medida que fue planteada por el Gobierno de ese país transandino tras la supuesta visita “no oficial” del canciller boliviano David Choquehuanca a los puertos de Arica y Antofagasta a mediados de julio.
En esa visita, Choquehuanca constató una serie de irregularidades y un “flagrante” incumplimiento al Tratado de Paz y Amistad de 1904.
LA PAZ/Con datos de Twitter
I think this is one of the most vital information for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The site style is
ideal, the articles is really excellent : D.
Good job, cheers
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Extremely useful info specifically the last part I care for such info much.
I was seeking this particular information for a long
time. Thank you and good luck.
Usually I do not read article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and
do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, very nice article.
Undeniably consider that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the web the easiest
thing to take note of. I say to you, I certainly get irked at the
same time as other people think about concerns that they just do not
know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and also outlined out
the whole thing with no need side-effects , folks can take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thank you
Hello, after reading this amazing post i am as
well delighted to share my know-how here with friends.
Good post. I certainly appreciate this website.
Keep it up!