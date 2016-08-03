Policía deja a Revilla sin edecán ni Comandante de la Guardia de Transporte

El alcalde de La Paz, Luis Revilla, denunció este miércoles en el programa El Café de la Mañana de radio Fides que la Policía conspira contra el Gobierno Municipal pues lo dejó sin edecán y sin el comandante de la Guardia Municipal de Transporte, en el primer caso desde hace 15 días y en el segundo desde hace 10 días. También cuestionó que desde hace dos años no puede firmar con convenio de con la institución del orden para coordinar acciones.
“Hace 15 días me han retirado, sin aviso, y ha desaparecido el comandante de la Guardia Municipal de Transporte y todos los instructores se han ido. Hace 10 días me han retirado a otro oficial de policía que también estaba cumpliendo funciones. Hace 10 días el edecán del Alcalde ha dejado de ir a (cumplir funciones)”, dijo la autoridad.
En su criterio, la ciudad de La Paz puede estar mejor “en términos de delincuencia, en términos de comercio y en términos tráfico vehicular”, sin embargo aquello es complica “si lo que se tienen es una Policía que no ayuda a las autoridades y que más bien está todo el tiempo conspirando contra ellas”.
Puso como ejemplo el caso de un avasallamiento de tierras: si la Alcaldía necesitara de los uniformados policiales estos no acuden inmediatamente y para que se hagan presentes y actúen el Alcalde debe enviar un memorial al juez quien podrá respondido en 15 días.
Indicó que esas acciones es “una clara muestra de la falta de voluntad y de la politización de la Policía que está ocupada de todo menos de resolver los problemas de la comunidad junto con las autoridades (locales)”.
También explicó que desde hace dos años está intentando firmar un convenio con la Policía lo que les permita trabajar de manera conjunta y coordinada.
“Esto lo sabe no sólo el comandante porque yo he hablado con el Comandante nacional de la Policía sobre este tema, lo saben también las autoridades del Ministerio de Gobierno, estamos hace dos años en esto, tratando de firmas un convenio que nos permita organizarnos y trabajar juntos”, sostuvo.
LA PAZ/Fides
Awesome issues here. I am very happy to see your article.
Thank you a lot and I am looking ahead to touch you. Will
you please drop me a e-mail?
Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to help
with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but
I’m not seeing very good success. If you know of any please share.
Thanks!
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage?
My blog site is in the exact same niche as yours and my users would genuinely benefit from some of the information you present here.
Please let me know if this ok with you. Appreciate it!
It’s very trouble-free to find out any topic on web as
compared to books, as I found this post at this website.
Hey! I realize this is somewhat off-topic however I needed to ask.
Does managing a well-established website such as yours require a lot of work?
I’m completely new to running a blog however I do write in my diary everyday.
I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my personal
experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if
you have any kind of ideas or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners.
Thankyou!
I quite like looking through an article that can make
men and women think. Also, thank you for allowing for me to comment!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to
a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Paragraph writing is also a fun, if you be familiar with afterward you can write or else it is complicated to write.
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody?
This article posted at this website is genuinely fastidious.
Hello, I desire to subscribe for this weblog to obtain hottest updates, so where can i do it please
help out.
With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or
copyright infringement? My site has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up
all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any ways
to help stop content from being ripped off?
I’d truly appreciate it.
Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using?
I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and
Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking
for something unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I
had to ask!
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet visitors, its really really fastidious post on building up new blog.
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness
of valuable knowledge on the topic of unpredicted emotions.
Hello my family member! I wish to say that this article is
amazing, nice written and come with almost all vital infos.
I would like to look extra posts like this .
There is certainly a great deal to know about this issue.
I really like all of the points you’ve made.
I do accept as true with all the concepts you’ve introduced to your post.
They’re very convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are too short for novices.
Could you please extend them a bit from next time?
Thank you for the post.
I don’t even know the way I ended up here, but
I assumed this submit was great. I do not recognise who you’re however certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you
are not already. Cheers!
If you desire to increase your experience just keep visiting this website and be
updated with the latest gossip posted here.
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon everyday.
It’s always exciting to read content from other authors and practice something from their sites.
Valuable information. Lucky me I discovered
your web site by chance, and I’m shocked why this
twist of fate did not came about in advance! I bookmarked it.
Wonderful blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or
go for a paid option? There are so many options
out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any tips?
Thanks!
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also
with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid
theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see
a great blog like this one nowadays.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
An intriguing discussion is definitely worth comment.
I do think that you should write more about
this subject matter, it may not be a taboo subject but usually people don’t talk about such topics.
To the next! Kind regards!!
You’re so cool! I don’t believe I’ve truly read anything like this before.
So great to find someone with a few original thoughts on this subject matter.
Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This website is one thing that’s needed on the web, someone with some originality!
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your
content seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do
with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The style and design look great though! Hope you get the problem
resolved soon. Kudos
I like it whenever people come together and share opinions.
Great website, continue the good work!
It’s nearly impossible to find experienced people in this
particular subject, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks