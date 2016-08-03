Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 3 de agosto de 2016 -- 17:12

Policía deja a Revilla sin edecán ni Comandante de la Guardia de Transporte

El alcalde Luis Revilla. (Archivo)

El alcalde Luis Revilla. (Archivo)

El alcalde de La Paz, Luis Revilla, denunció este miércoles en el programa El Café de la Mañana de radio Fides que la Policía conspira contra el Gobierno Municipal pues lo dejó sin edecán y sin el comandante de la Guardia Municipal de Transporte, en el primer caso desde hace 15 días y en el segundo desde hace 10 días. También cuestionó que desde hace dos años no puede firmar con convenio de con la institución del orden para coordinar acciones.

“Hace 15 días me han retirado, sin aviso, y ha desaparecido el comandante de la Guardia Municipal de Transporte y todos los instructores se han ido. Hace 10 días me han retirado a otro oficial de policía que también estaba cumpliendo funciones. Hace 10 días el edecán del Alcalde ha dejado de ir a (cumplir funciones)”, dijo la autoridad.

En su criterio, la ciudad de La Paz puede estar mejor “en términos de delincuencia, en términos de comercio y en términos tráfico vehicular”, sin embargo aquello es complica “si lo que se  tienen es una Policía que no ayuda a las autoridades y que más bien está todo el tiempo conspirando contra ellas”.

Puso como ejemplo el caso de un avasallamiento de tierras: si la Alcaldía necesitara de los uniformados policiales estos no acuden inmediatamente y para que se hagan presentes y actúen el Alcalde debe enviar un memorial al juez quien podrá respondido en 15 días.

Indicó que esas acciones es “una clara muestra de la falta de voluntad y de la politización de la Policía que está ocupada de todo menos de resolver los problemas de la comunidad junto con las autoridades (locales)”.

También explicó que desde hace dos años está intentando firmar un convenio con la Policía lo que les permita trabajar de manera conjunta y coordinada.

“Esto lo sabe no sólo el comandante porque yo he hablado con el Comandante nacional de la Policía sobre este tema, lo saben también las autoridades del Ministerio de Gobierno, estamos hace dos años en esto, tratando de firmas un convenio que nos permita organizarnos y trabajar juntos”, sostuvo.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
