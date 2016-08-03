Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 3 de agosto de 2016 -- 16:53

Roy Méndez nuevo director de la ATT

Roy Méndez, director de la Autoridad de Transportes y Telecomunicaciones. (Archivo)

Roy Méndez, director de la Autoridad de Transportes y Telecomunicaciones. (Archivo)

El ministro de Obras Públicas,  Milton Claros, posesionó el miércoles a Roy Méndez como nuevo Director de la Autoridad de Regulación y Fiscalización de Telecomunicaciones y Transportes (ATT), en reemplazo de César Bohrt.

En la posesión, Claros sostuvo que la nueva autoridad tiene el desafío de encarar proyectos que permitan a la ATT regular el mejoramiento de los servicios que ofrecen las operadores de telecomunicaciones y transportes a los bolivianos.

“Roy se integra para encarar este reto importante como bien mencionaba de darle un buen servicio a nuestros usuarios, a nuestros pasajeros y a todos los que son parte de este Estado Plurinacional que requieren de un crecimiento en transportes y telecomunicaciones”, remarcó.

Méndez es ingeniero en telecomunicaciones y antes de asumir como Director de la ATT fue Gerente de la nacionalizada Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (Entel) y Viceministro de Telecomunicaciones.

LA PAZ/

9 comments on “Roy Méndez nuevo director de la ATT

  1. Superb blog! Do you have any helpful hints for
    aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There
    are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused ..
    Any ideas? Bless you!

    Responder

  2. Admiring the time and energy you put into your website and detailed information you provide.

    It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of
    date rehashed material. Great read! I’ve bookmarked your
    site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

  4. Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your site.
    You have some really good posts and I feel I would
    be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the
    load off, I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.

    Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Thanks!

    Responder

  6. I truly love your website.. Excellent colors & theme.
    Did you make this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as
    I’m planning to create my very own website and would like to know where you got this from or what the
    theme is named. Cheers!

    Responder

  8. This design is steller! You obviously know
    how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to
    start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.
    I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>