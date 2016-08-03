Roy Méndez nuevo director de la ATT

El ministro de Obras Públicas, Milton Claros, posesionó el miércoles a Roy Méndez como nuevo Director de la Autoridad de Regulación y Fiscalización de Telecomunicaciones y Transportes (ATT), en reemplazo de César Bohrt.
En la posesión, Claros sostuvo que la nueva autoridad tiene el desafío de encarar proyectos que permitan a la ATT regular el mejoramiento de los servicios que ofrecen las operadores de telecomunicaciones y transportes a los bolivianos.
“Roy se integra para encarar este reto importante como bien mencionaba de darle un buen servicio a nuestros usuarios, a nuestros pasajeros y a todos los que son parte de este Estado Plurinacional que requieren de un crecimiento en transportes y telecomunicaciones”, remarcó.
Méndez es ingeniero en telecomunicaciones y antes de asumir como Director de la ATT fue Gerente de la nacionalizada Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (Entel) y Viceministro de Telecomunicaciones.
LA PAZ/
