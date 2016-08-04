Comité Cívico de Tarija determina “cacerolazo” para el 6 de agosto

El Comité Cívico de Tarija convocó este jueves a un “cacerolazo” para el sábado 6 de agosto exigiendo al Gobierno mayores recursos económicos para la Gobernación, informó el presidente de la entidad cívica Teodoro Castillo.
La medida fue anunciada a principios de semana, pero el Gobierno pidió una reunión con la Gobernación y el Comité Cívico para evitar la medida. El encuentro debía efectuarse este jueves en la capital tarijeña, pero los funcionarios comprometidos no llegaron.
“Hay ministros en Tarija pero no llegaron a la Casa Cívica pese a la espera paciente de las autoridades de la Gobernación. Incluso William Guerrero estuvo temprano en el Comité Cívico para ver si habían garantías y notó que había predisposición, pero los ministros no llegaron. Es una burla al departamento porque no dieron las justificaciones”, explicó Castilllo.
La protesta se realizará minutos antes que el presidente Evo Morales preste su informe al país por el 191 aniversario de la fundación de Bolivia, que por decisión presidencial será en Tarija.
La reunión planificada entre las autoridades de la Gobernación de Tarija y el Gobierno Nacional en el Comité Cívico fracasó ante la ausencia de los ministros. En este sentido, se confirma el “cacerolazo” para el sábado 6 de agosto desde las 09.00 horas de la mañana.
La gobernación de Tarija según su asesor General, Gonzalo Gandarillas, necesita 2.200 millones de bolivianos para concluir proyectos que se iniciaron en la pasada gestión y cumplir con algunos compromisos.
TARIJA/Fides
