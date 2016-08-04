Fecha de publicación: Jueves 4 de agosto de 2016 -- 15:43

Comité Cívico de Tarija determina “cacerolazo” para el 6 de agosto

Teodoro Castillo, presidente del Comité Cívico de Tarija. (Archivo)

Teodoro Castillo, presidente del Comité Cívico de Tarija. (Archivo)

El Comité Cívico de Tarija convocó este jueves a un “cacerolazo” para el sábado 6 de agosto exigiendo al Gobierno mayores recursos económicos para la Gobernación, informó el presidente de la entidad cívica Teodoro Castillo.

La medida fue anunciada a principios de semana, pero el Gobierno pidió una reunión con la Gobernación y el Comité Cívico para evitar la medida. El encuentro debía efectuarse este jueves en la capital tarijeña, pero los funcionarios comprometidos no llegaron.

“Hay ministros en Tarija pero no llegaron a la Casa Cívica pese a la espera paciente de las autoridades de la Gobernación. Incluso William Guerrero estuvo temprano en el Comité Cívico para ver si habían garantías y notó que había predisposición, pero los ministros no llegaron. Es una burla al departamento porque no dieron las justificaciones”, explicó Castilllo.

La protesta se realizará minutos antes que el presidente Evo Morales preste su informe al país  por el 191 aniversario de la fundación de Bolivia, que por decisión presidencial será en Tarija.

 La reunión planificada entre las autoridades de la Gobernación de Tarija y el Gobierno Nacional en el Comité Cívico fracasó ante la ausencia de los ministros. En este sentido, se confirma el “cacerolazo” para el sábado 6 de agosto desde las 09.00 horas de la mañana.

La gobernación de Tarija según su asesor General, Gonzalo Gandarillas, necesita 2.200 millones de bolivianos para concluir proyectos que se iniciaron en la pasada gestión y cumplir con algunos compromisos.

TARIJA/Fides

 

19 comments on “Comité Cívico de Tarija determina “cacerolazo” para el 6 de agosto

  3. Hiya! Quick question that’s totally off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
    My blog looks weird when viewing from my apple iphone. I’m trying to find
    a template or plugin that might be able to resolve this problem.

    If you have any suggestions, please share. Cheers!

    Responder

  4. Just desire to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post
    is just nice and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject.
    Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date
    with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable
    work.

    Responder

  5. With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
    My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either written myself
    or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is
    popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any ways to help reduce content from being ripped off?

    I’d genuinely appreciate it.

    Responder

  6. I’m not sure why but this blog is loading incredibly slow for me.
    Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem
    on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.

    Responder

  8. Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m
    impressed! Extremely useful info specially the last part :
    ) I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this particular info for a very long time.
    Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  14. Hello there, I found your website via Google even as searching for a
    similar topic, your web site got here up, it appears good.
    I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
    Hi there, just changed into alert to your blog through Google,
    and found that it is truly informative. I am gonna be
    careful for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue
    this in future. A lot of folks will likely be benefited out of your
    writing. Cheers!

    Responder

  16. Hey there, You’ve done an incredible job.
    I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends.

    I am confident they’ll be benefited from this website.

    Responder

  18. I do not know if it’s just me or if everyone else encountering issues with your website.

    It appears as if some of the text in your posts are running off the screen.
    Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me know
    if this is happening to them too? This may be a problem with my browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
    Many thanks

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>