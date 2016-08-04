Cooperativas mineras anuncian bloqueo de caminos desde el martes

La dirigencia de la Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras de Bolivia (Fencomin) anunció el inicio de movilizaciones, como marchas y bloqueos de caminos, desde el próximo martes en contra de las modificaciones a la Ley General de Cooperativas. El sector rechaza la sindicalización dentro de las cooperativas.
“Hoy estamos convocando a una reunión de emergencia de todos nuestros presidentes de las federaciones regionales, departamentales, centrales y locales, para el día lunes para poder coordinar y salir en medidas de presión desde las cero horas del día martes”, dijo en conferencia de prensa el presidente de Fencomin, Carlos Mamani. Además acotó que “el día martes ya vamos a estar viéndonos en las carreteras, paralizando al país”.
El sector se opone a una de las dos modificaciones de la norma que fue aprobada el miércoles por la Cámara de Senadores, es la que está establecida en la disposición Final Única que incorpora la sindicalización.
Dicha disposición establece: “en resguardo de los derechos constitucionales en vigencia, se respetan en las cooperativas, los derechos sindicales, laborales y de asociados de los sindicatos que incluyan asociadas y asociados pre-existentes a la promulgación de la presente Ley, así como de los que fueren a constituirse a futuro en los sectores de Servicios y Servicios Públicos”.
Ante esta modificación, Mamani dijo “nosotros no queremos permitir ninguna sindicalización en nuestro sector cooperativo, conocemos la actitud que toman los del sindicato”.
Otra de las modificaciones establece la ampliación del plazo para la homologación de estatutos de cooperativas que se encuentren actualmente registradas y en funcionamiento, hasta el 13 de mayo de 2018, de acuerdo a procedimiento establecido por la Autoridad de Fiscalización y Control de Cooperativas (AFCOOP).
LA PAZ/Fides
