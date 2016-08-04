Fecha de publicación: Jueves 4 de agosto de 2016 -- 12:50

Cooperativas mineras anuncian bloqueo de caminos desde el martes

Fencomin en una de sus movilizaciones. (Internet)

Fencomin en una de sus movilizaciones. (Internet)

La dirigencia de la Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras de Bolivia (Fencomin) anunció el inicio de movilizaciones, como marchas y bloqueos de caminos, desde el próximo martes en contra de las modificaciones a la Ley General de Cooperativas. El sector rechaza la sindicalización dentro de las cooperativas.

“Hoy estamos convocando a una reunión de emergencia de todos nuestros presidentes de las federaciones regionales, departamentales, centrales y locales, para el día lunes para poder coordinar y salir en medidas de presión desde las cero horas del día martes”, dijo en conferencia de prensa el presidente de Fencomin, Carlos Mamani. Además acotó que “el día martes ya vamos a estar viéndonos en las carreteras, paralizando al país”.

El sector se opone a una de las dos modificaciones de la norma que fue aprobada el miércoles por la Cámara de Senadores, es la que está establecida en la disposición Final Única que incorpora la sindicalización.

Dicha disposición establece: “en resguardo de los derechos constitucionales en vigencia, se respetan en las cooperativas, los derechos sindicales, laborales y de asociados de los sindicatos que incluyan asociadas y asociados pre-existentes a la promulgación de la presente Ley, así como de los que fueren a constituirse a futuro en los sectores de Servicios y Servicios Públicos”.

Ante esta modificación, Mamani dijo “nosotros no queremos permitir ninguna sindicalización en nuestro sector cooperativo, conocemos la actitud que toman los del sindicato”.

Otra de las modificaciones establece la ampliación del plazo para la homologación de estatutos de cooperativas que se encuentren actualmente registradas y en funcionamiento, hasta el 13 de mayo de 2018, de acuerdo a procedimiento establecido por la Autoridad de Fiscalización y Control de Cooperativas (AFCOOP).

LA PAZ/Fides

,
64 comments on “Cooperativas mineras anuncian bloqueo de caminos desde el martes

  1. Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive
    a forty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation.
    My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views.
    I know this is completely off topic but I had
    to share it with someone!

    Responder

  2. I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
    I’m quite sure I will learn lots of new stuff right here!
    Best of luck for the next!

    Responder

  4. After going over a few of the blog posts on your web page, I truly appreciate
    your technique of blogging. I book-marked it to my bookmark webpage
    list and will be checking back soon. Please visit my website too and let me know
    what you think.

    Responder

  5. Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and
    I’m impressed! Very helpful information specifically the
    last part :) I care for such info much. I was seeking this particular info for a very long time.
    Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  7. I just like the valuable information you supply on your
    articles. I will bookmark your blog and test again here regularly.

    I am rather certain I will learn a lot of new stuff right here!
    Good luck for the following!

    Responder

  9. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot
    you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
    Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing
    it expand over time.

    Responder

  11. Fantastic blog you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics
    discussed in this article? I’d really like to be a part of community where I can get feedback from other experienced individuals that share the same interest.
    If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Kudos!

    Responder

  14. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article
    author for your blog. You have some really great posts and I feel I would be a good
    asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.

    Please send me an e-mail if interested. Many thanks!

    Responder

  15. Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and
    I was curious about your situation; many of us have
    created some nice practices and we are looking to swap strategies with other folks,
    please shoot me an email if interested.

    Responder

  17. Great website. Plenty of useful information here. I’m sending it to several pals ans
    additionally sharing in delicious. And certainly,
    thank you in your sweat!

    Responder

  20. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.
    I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info.
    Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.

    Responder

  21. Right here is the perfect blog for everyone who would like to understand this
    topic. You realize a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not
    that I really would want to…HaHa). You definitely put a
    brand new spin on a subject that’s been written about for ages.
    Wonderful stuff, just excellent!

    Responder

  22. Hello There. I found your weblog the usage of msn. That is a really
    smartly written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your helpful information. Thank you for the post.
    I will definitely comeback.

    Responder

  29. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied
    on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why
    waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us
    something informative to read?

    Responder

  30. Hi! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 3gs!
    Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts!
    Carry on the excellent work!

    Responder

  33. My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different web page
    and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I
    see so i am just following you. Look forward to going over your web page for a second
    time.

    Responder

  34. Thanks , I have just been looking for information approximately this topic for
    a while and yours is the best I have discovered till now.
    But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you positive concerning the
    supply?

    Responder

  40. Hi, i believe that i saw you visited my website so i got here to go back the favor?.I’m attempting to to find things to enhance my site!I assume its good enough to make use of a few of your
    ideas!!

    Responder

  43. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that
    I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.

    Responder

  44. It’s really a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you simply shared
    this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed
    like this. Thank you for sharing.

    Responder

  45. Very good site you have here but I was curious
    if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same
    topics talked about here? I’d really love to be a part of community
    where I can get feed-back from other knowledgeable individuals that share the
    same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me
    know. Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  47. I was wondering if you ever considered changing the structure of your website?
    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the
    way of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having
    1 or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

  50. Your style is unique in comparison to other people I’ve read stuff from.
    I appreciate you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just
    book mark this site.

    Responder

  54. This design is spectacular! You most certainly know how to
    keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my
    own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really loved what
    you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

    Responder

  55. Hey! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us
    so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
    Superb blog and superb design.

    Responder

  56. Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google,
    and found that it’s really informative. I am going to watch out
    for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this
    in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your
    writing. Cheers!

    Responder

  57. Hey! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading through your blog posts.
    Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the
    same subjects? Appreciate it!

    Responder

  58. This design is wicked! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog
    (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed
    what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

    Responder

  59. Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to look it over.
    I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
    Wonderful blog and great style and design.

    Responder

  62. Generally I don’t read article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do it!
    Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite great post.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>