Fecha de publicación: Jueves 4 de agosto de 2016 -- 19:23

Fabricio Ormachea al penal de San Pedro

Fabricio Ormachea. (APG)

Fabricio Ormachea. (APG)

El exmayor de Policía, Fabricio Ormachea fue enviado con detención preventiva a la cárcel de San Pedro de tres delitos, obstrucción de la justicia, enriquecimiento ilícito de particulares con afectación al Estado y favorecimiento al enriquecimiento ilícito, informó el fiscal Departamental de La Paz, Edwin Blanco.

“El Ministerio Público en primera instancia emitió la resolución de aprehensión contra este ciudadano por la presunta comisión de cuatro delitos, en consecuencia hemos operado de manera inmediata una vez que arribo a territorio boliviano. En ese marco la autoridad jurisdiccional ha ratificado la teoría del Ministerio Público y los indicios de probabilidad de autoría y riesgos procesales”, sostuvo Blanco.

El Jefe del Ministerio Público de La Paz indicó que los delitos por los que será juzgado Ormachea son distintos y no tienen ninguna relación con el proceso que se le siguió en Estado Unidos por extorsión y le costó tres años de prisión

El martes pasado Ormachea fue aprehendido en el aeropuerto de El Alto, al retornar al país de Estados Unidos. El expolicía fue detenido por las autoridades de EUA el momento que intentaba extorsionar a Humberto Roca, propietario de la desaparecida empresa Aerosur.

LA PAZ/Fides

