La inflación de julio fue del 0,03

El Índice de Precios al Consumidor (IPC) de Bolivia registró una variación positiva de 0,03% en julio último, respecto a junio, y una inflación acumulada de 2,31% en los primeros siete meses de este año, informó el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
En julio, el precio de la papa presentó una incidencia positiva en la inflación del 0,36%; el transporte interdepartamental 0,09%, la haba con 0,09%; el servicio de trabajadora del hora 0,04%; el alquiler de vivienda 0,03%; y el servicio de transporte interprovincial con 0,02%.
Al contrario, el precio del tomate mostró una incidencia negativa en la inflación de julio con el 0,50%; la arveja 0,11%; la cebolla 0,05%; la carne de res con hueso 0,02%; la naranja 0,02%; y la lechuga con 0,02%, de acuerdo con el INE.
Por regiones, la inflación de julio se explica también por la variación positiva de los precios en Potosí (1,17%), La Paz (0,90%), Oruro (0,84%) y Cobija (0,67%); mientras que las ciudades que presentaron variaciones negativas fueron Tarija (3,06%), Sucre (0,40%), Santa Cruz (0,30%), Cochabamba (0,09%) y Trinidad (0,05%).
Según previsiones gubernamentales, la inflación de este año será menor a 5,3%.
LA PAZ/Con información del INE
