Fecha de publicación: Jueves 4 de agosto de 2016 -- 11:14

Morales asiste al velorio de Obermaier

El presidente Evo Morales aseguró el jueves que el padre Sebastián Obermaier, quien falleció el martes víctima de un infarto cardiaco, nunca abandonó al Estado Plurinacional y siempre estaba preocupado por presentar propuestas para reivindicar las necesidades de los ciudadanos alteños.

“Nunca abandonó al Estado Plurinacional tal vez habían diferencias, es un derecho, pero en las llamadas, esos encuentros interreligiosos con motivo del aniversario del departamento, el padre siempre nos acompañó”, dijo.

Morales, acompañado por el presidente de la Cámara de Senadores, José Alberto Gonzales, asistió al velorio del connotado sacerdote alemán, que se realiza en la capilla de Villa Adela, en la urbe alteña.

El jefe de Estado, en una breve alocución ante los presentes, recordó que Obermaier fue quien por primera vez le ofreció la hostia en la misa que celebró en homenaje a los pilotos argentinos que fallecieron cuando traían ayuda al país.

Aseguró que Obermaier, quien dedicó 40 de ellos de su vida  a la reafirmación de la Iglesia Católica en la ciudad de El Alto, se preocupaba por acelerar los proyectos en beneficio de esa urbe, uno de ellos citó el distribuidor ‘Ratuki’, que dijo “se va hacer”.

“A nombre del Gobierno vengo a rendir homenaje, lamento despedir a un amigo pero también a un obispo”, indicó.

Resaltó que Obermaier “era un amigo” que estaba al lado de los pobres, un “obispo de base” que compartía las grandes reivindicaciones de El Alto.

El Presidente señaló que una de las mejores maneras de rendirle homenaje es proseguir con su legado y cumplirlo.

Nacido en el poblado bávaro de Rosenheim, el 24 de octubre de 1934, Obermaier, propugnó la Teología de la Liberación como nadie en Bolivia, impulsó la construcción de 70 iglesias y parroquias católicas en El Alto, la cuarta ciudad más poblada y pujante de Bolivia, donde mandó a construir, con fondos comunes de colecta pública, donación e indulgencias, 34 escuelas.

LA PAZ/ABI

