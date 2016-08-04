Morales asiste al velorio de Obermaier

El presidente Evo Morales aseguró el jueves que el padre Sebastián Obermaier, quien falleció el martes víctima de un infarto cardiaco, nunca abandonó al Estado Plurinacional y siempre estaba preocupado por presentar propuestas para reivindicar las necesidades de los ciudadanos alteños.
“Nunca abandonó al Estado Plurinacional tal vez habían diferencias, es un derecho, pero en las llamadas, esos encuentros interreligiosos con motivo del aniversario del departamento, el padre siempre nos acompañó”, dijo.
Morales, acompañado por el presidente de la Cámara de Senadores, José Alberto Gonzales, asistió al velorio del connotado sacerdote alemán, que se realiza en la capilla de Villa Adela, en la urbe alteña.
El jefe de Estado, en una breve alocución ante los presentes, recordó que Obermaier fue quien por primera vez le ofreció la hostia en la misa que celebró en homenaje a los pilotos argentinos que fallecieron cuando traían ayuda al país.
Aseguró que Obermaier, quien dedicó 40 de ellos de su vida a la reafirmación de la Iglesia Católica en la ciudad de El Alto, se preocupaba por acelerar los proyectos en beneficio de esa urbe, uno de ellos citó el distribuidor ‘Ratuki’, que dijo “se va hacer”.
“A nombre del Gobierno vengo a rendir homenaje, lamento despedir a un amigo pero también a un obispo”, indicó.
Resaltó que Obermaier “era un amigo” que estaba al lado de los pobres, un “obispo de base” que compartía las grandes reivindicaciones de El Alto.
El Presidente señaló que una de las mejores maneras de rendirle homenaje es proseguir con su legado y cumplirlo.
Nacido en el poblado bávaro de Rosenheim, el 24 de octubre de 1934, Obermaier, propugnó la Teología de la Liberación como nadie en Bolivia, impulsó la construcción de 70 iglesias y parroquias católicas en El Alto, la cuarta ciudad más poblada y pujante de Bolivia, donde mandó a construir, con fondos comunes de colecta pública, donación e indulgencias, 34 escuelas.
LA PAZ/ABI
If some one wishes expert view about blogging
afterward i propose him/her to pay a visit this blog, Keep up the good
work.
naturally like your website however you have to
test the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to tell the truth on the other hand I’ll
certainly come again again.
Its like you read my thoughts! You appear to grasp a lot about this, like you wrote the ebook in it or something.
I feel that you could do with some percent to
pressure the message house a bit, however instead of that, this
is fantastic blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely
be back.
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both equally educative and interesting, and without
a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head.
The issue is something which too few men and women are speaking intelligently about.
I am very happy that I stumbled across this in my
search for something regarding this.
Wow! In the end I got a weblog from where I know how to genuinely take useful data
concerning my study and knowledge.
Hello to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more
from this website, and your views are fastidious for new people.
My relatives every time say that I am wasting my time here at web, but I know I am getting familiarity everyday
by reading such good articles or reviews.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to
find things to enhance my site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Great weblog right here! Also your site rather a lot up fast!
What web host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your associate hyperlink to your host?
I want my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Very good info. Lucky me I found your website by chance (stumbleupon).
I have book marked it for later!
A motivating discussion is worth comment. I think that you need to write more on this subject matter, it may not be a taboo subject but typically people
do not talk about such subjects. To the next! Best wishes!!
Hey there! I realize this is somewhat off-topic
however I needed to ask. Does managing a well-established blog like yours take a massive amount work?
I am completely new to running a blog but I do write in my
diary every day. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my own experience and feelings online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or
tips for brand new aspiring blog owners.
Appreciate it!
Thanks very interesting blog!
This paragraph is genuinely a fastidious one it assists new net users, who are wishing in favor of blogging.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that
“perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance.
I must say that you’ve done a awesome job with this.
Also, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Safari. Exceptional
Blog!
Hello There. I discovered your weblog the usage of msn. This is a
very neatly written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to
read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
I will certainly comeback.
hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up
anything new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this site, since I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly.
I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will
sometimes affect your placement in google and can damage
your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much more
of your respective exciting content. Make sure you update this again very soon.
It’s going to be finish of mine day, but before end I am
reading this enormous post to improve my experience.
Hello to all, how is everything, I think every one
is getting more from this web site, and your views are good
in favor of new visitors.
Touche. Solid arguments. Keep up the amazing work.
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I
clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr…
well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to
say great blog!
It’s not my first time to pay a quick visit this web site,
i am visiting this site dailly and get pleasant facts from here all the time.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions.
Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read more things about it!
When some one searches for his necessary thing, therefore he/she needs to be available that in detail, therefore that thing
is maintained over here.
The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and
tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now
broken and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic
but I had to share it with someone!