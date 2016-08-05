Fecha de publicación: Viernes 5 de agosto de 2016 -- 20:40

Carina García, la primera boliviana a competir en Río 2016

juegos-olimpicos-rio-2016-659x492La paceña Carina García será la primera representante boliviana en ingresar en competencia en los Juego Olímpicos Río 2016 en tiro deportivo el 6 de agosto a partir de las 07.30.

García logró su pase a los Juegos mediante una carta de invitación, participará en las preliminares de tiro deportivo.

Los deportistas que participan en las Olimpiadas aparte de García son:  Ángela Castro, Karen Tórrez, José Quintanilla, Rudolf Knijnenburg, Oscar Soliz, Martín Michel, además de Wendy Cornejo, Stefany Coronado, Ronald Quispe, Marco Rodríguez, además de García ya se encuentran en la sede de la competencia ultimando sus entrenamientos para llegar en buenas condiciones a una cita en el que estarán los mejores deportistas del mundo.

El segundo en ingresar en escena será el ciclista nacional Oscar Soliz, quien participará en la prueba de Ruta con un recorrido de 253 kilómetros con la participación de más de 200 pedalistas, quienes tendrán como principal rival al ganador del Tour de Francia, el británico Chris Froome.

Mientras que Michel (judo), Knijnenburg (tiro, 50 metros) participarán el 10 miércoles 10 de agosto, en tanto que Quintanilla lo hará un día después (natación, 50 m. libre). En tanto que Rodríguez competirá el viernes 12 de agosto (20 kilómetros marcha), ese mismo día la bañista Tórrez tratará de romper su marca en 50 m. libre.

La representación boliviana se completará el 11 de agosto, Rosmery Quispe emprenderá viaje el jueves 11 de agosto por determinación de su entrenador la fondista seguirá en la fase de preparación con la esperanza de mejorar las marcas con la que clasificó para participar en la prueba de maratón (2 horas 43 minutos y 47 segundos).

Rosmery Quispe participará en maratón el domingo 14, los últimos en competir serán Castro, Coronado y Cornejo (20 kilómetros marcha), además de Ronald Quispe también en marcha. “Nuestros atletas están en buenas condiciones, los entrenamientos no fueron de semanas, trabajamos años para conseguir las marcas mínimas, cumplimos un primer objetivo”, destacó Martha Marín entrenadora de Quispe, Rodríguez, Castro y Cornejo.

LA PAZ/APG

