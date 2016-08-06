Incendio crece en la zona de Tiquipaya de Cochabamba

El incendio que inició el viernes en la zona cochabambina de El Molino Thiusi, en la localidad de Apote, Tiquipaya, se reactivó este sábado por los fuertes vientos en la zona.
El gobernador de Cochabamba, Iván Canelas, informó el sábado que se reactivó el incendio en el cerro Apote, que se encuentra en el Parque Tunari, región a la que dijo se trasladará para seguir de cerca las acciones de ayuda y cese del fuego.
“Hemos tomado la decisión de trasladarnos en este momento al lugar del incendio, para ir a ver qué es lo que hace falta, si tenemos que trabajar, nosotros ahí lo vamos a hacer, si es necesario trabajar en el lugar, lo vamos a hacer”, dijo en conferencia de prensa.
El Gobernador de Cochabamba informó que su despacho se contactó con los alcaldes de Quillacollo y Cercado para que ayuden a contrarrestar ese incendio.
“El alcalde de Cercado y el de Quillacollo van a enviar más ayuda todavía a la zona”, remarcó.
Explicó que la administración del Parque y la Unidad de Riesgos de la Gobernación trabajan desde el viernes en esa zona para mitigar el fuego.
Informó también que Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), a través de su departamento de refinación, “está enviando otros cuatro cisternas” y Tiquipaya enviará otro cisterna a la zona.
El Gobernador de Cochabamba informó que el Comando Departamental de la Policía también movilizará a sus efectivos para que coadyuven a apagar el incendio.
Canelas pidió disculpas por no participar de los actos protocolares, que se realizan en Cochabamba en conmemoración al 191 aniversario de la independencia de Bolivia, pero dijo que es más necesaria su presencia en el lugar del incendio.
“Pedir disculpas a la población cochabambina por no asistir y participar en este desfile cívico, que si bien sabemos que es muy importante por el significado que tiene este 191 aniversario de nuestra independencia, pero creemos que la gente en toda la región de Tiquipaya necesita de la presencia en este momento de sus autoridades”, remarcó.
COCHABAMBA/Agencias
