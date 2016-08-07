Laboratorios Vita supera su conflicto

Laboratorios Vita informó el domingo que se superó el conflicto generado por incumplimiento de convenios laborales, denunciados por sus trabajadores, y activó un plan de fortalecimiento industrial y que duro más de 19 días, informó la empresa mediante un comunicado institucional.
Según el comunicado, el gerente General de esa empresa, Henrique de la Quintana, explicó que conflicto con los trabajadores terminó con la suscripción de un convenio entre ambas partes.
“A partir de este 5 de agosto, las sistemas productivos, administrativos y comerciales de nuestra compañía se están normalizando gracias a la firma de un documento entre los ejecutivos y los dirigentes del sindicato”, aseguró.
Quintana dijo que en ambas partes existe la convicción de para recuperar el sitial de la empresa farmacéutica y apoyar al desarrollo de la misma en ese rubro.
El boletín empresarial también detalló que la presidenta del Directorio de Vita, Carol Kieffer, informó que para recuperar las pérdidas generadas por ese conflicto se trabaja de forma coordinada y en equipo en el diseño de un plan estratégico de desarrollo y modernización, innovación de productos y lanzamiento de nuevas moléculas.
Dijo que los propietarios de esa empresa realizan los máximos esfuerzos para cumplir con el reto de innovar su producción.
“Una de las principales fortalezas de la empresa son los 80 años de vida que avalan su experiencia en el mercado y en la producción de calidad con el objetivo estratégico de contribuir al cuidado de la salud integral de la ciudadanía”, añadió.
LA PAZ/Con datos de Laboratorios Vita
