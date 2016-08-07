Fecha de publicación: Domingo 7 de agosto de 2016 -- 13:43

Piden que trasladen de inmediato a Achacollo a Santa Cruz

Nemesia Achacollo. (Archivo)

La defensa de la exministra, Nemesia Achacollo, apeló la resolución del juez Enrique Morales que determinó su detención preventiva en el penal de  Palmasola en Santa Cruz. Por los problemas de salud de la detenida, sus abogados piden sea trasladada inmediato.

“Estamos preocupados por la salud de la señora Achacollo y más por su detención en una fin de semana con feriado  ya que en cualquier momento le llega una descompensación  y es una complicación para todos”, afirmó su abogado Diego García.

Achacollo tiene problemas de salud, según su defensa una cardiopatía y la presión elevada elevada, por lo que solicitaron que su traslado a Santa Cruz sea inmediato.

“Esperamos que el juez también nos conceda que la apelación sea atendida en Santa Cruz para evitar que la señora Achacollo regrese a La Paz , por un tema su tema de salud” agregó García.

Achacollo es acusada por los delitos de incumplimiento de deberes y conducta antieconómica; para la defensa la decisión del juez no tiene sustento por lo que presentaron una apelación fundada en la actividad agropecuaria de la ex autoridad.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

