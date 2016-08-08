Fecha de publicación: Lunes 8 de agosto de 2016 -- 11:31

Arce: “El segundo aguinaldo está en veremos”

El Ministro de Economía, Luis Arce Catacora. (Internet)

El Ministro de Economía, Luis Arce Catacora. (Internet)

El ministro de Economía, Luis Arce Catacora, no aseguró el pago del segundo aguinaldo para este año pues es un tema que aún está “en veremos”. El Gobierno esperará los datos oficiales del crecimiento del Producto Interno Bruto (PIB) que debe ser emitido por el Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas (INE).

“El tema del segundo aguinaldo está en veremos hasta que salga el dato oficial del PIB, que saldrá en septiembre o la primera semana de octubre”, declaró la autoridad al canal Unitel.

También explicó que el Ejecutivo tiene cifras hasta mayo pero que “falta el mes de junio”, además dijo que se tiene que “valorar el efecto que ha tenido el problema climático, pero también la recuperación de otros sectores que pueden compensar de alguna manera esta disminución”.

La autoridad aseguró que el crecimiento de este año llegará hasta el 4.9%.

El doble aguinaldo se paga a los trabajadores cuando el crecimiento del PIB está por encima del 4,5%.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
30 comments on “Arce: “El segundo aguinaldo está en veremos”

  1. After looking over a few of the blog posts on your web site,
    I really appreciate your technique of blogging.
    I saved it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back soon. Please visit my web site too and tell me how you feel.

    Responder

  2. Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar
    one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam feedback?
    If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?

    I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any help is very much appreciated.

    Responder

  4. all the time i used to read smaller content that also clear their motive,
    and that is also happening with this piece of writing which I am reading at this place.

    Responder

  5. My brother recommended I might like this web site.
    He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this
    info! Thanks!

    Responder

  6. My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find a
    lot of your post’s to be what precisely I’m looking for.
    can you offer guest writers to write content for yourself?
    I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on a few of
    the subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome web log!

    Responder

  12. I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with
    the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did
    you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to
    see a great blog like this one today.

    Responder

  16. Hey there! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I truly enjoy reading your blog
    posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the
    same subjects? Thanks a ton!

    Responder

  19. Hi there, just became alert to your blog through
    Google, and found that it’s really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
    I will appreciate if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  21. Thanks for any other great article. The place else could anybody
    get that kind of information in such an ideal
    approach of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such information.

    Responder

  22. Great blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?

    I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.

    Would you advise starting with a free platform like
    Wordpress or go for a paid option? There are so many
    choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any recommendations?
    Kudos!

    Responder

  24. hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly picked
    up something new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical issues using this site, since I experienced to reload the
    site lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly.
    I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently
    affect your placement in google and could damage your high quality score if advertising and marketing
    with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could
    look out for much more of your respective exciting content.
    Make sure you update this again very soon.

    Responder

  28. I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
    Plz respond as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know where u
    got this from. thanks a lot

    Responder

  29. Thanks for another great post. The place else may
    just anyone get that type of info in such an ideal approach of writing?

    I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the search for such information.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>