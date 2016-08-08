Arce: “El segundo aguinaldo está en veremos”

El ministro de Economía, Luis Arce Catacora, no aseguró el pago del segundo aguinaldo para este año pues es un tema que aún está “en veremos”. El Gobierno esperará los datos oficiales del crecimiento del Producto Interno Bruto (PIB) que debe ser emitido por el Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas (INE).
“El tema del segundo aguinaldo está en veremos hasta que salga el dato oficial del PIB, que saldrá en septiembre o la primera semana de octubre”, declaró la autoridad al canal Unitel.
También explicó que el Ejecutivo tiene cifras hasta mayo pero que “falta el mes de junio”, además dijo que se tiene que “valorar el efecto que ha tenido el problema climático, pero también la recuperación de otros sectores que pueden compensar de alguna manera esta disminución”.
La autoridad aseguró que el crecimiento de este año llegará hasta el 4.9%.
El doble aguinaldo se paga a los trabajadores cuando el crecimiento del PIB está por encima del 4,5%.
LA PAZ/Fides
