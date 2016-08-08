Educación: Horario normal desde el 15 de agosto

El Ministerio de Educación determinó que el horario de inverno concluya el 15 de agosto en todos los departamentos excepto Tarija, que tendrá un frente frío la próxima semana, informó el ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar.
“Hemos realizado una evaluación y determinamos que se regresa al horario normal en todos los niveles de las unidades educativas de todos los departamentos excepto Tarija que según informe de su Director Departamental aún afrontará un frente frio la próxima semana”, complementó Aguilar.
Dijo que el horario en Tarija será normal en la última semana de agosto.
El horario normal en los centros educativos es de 08.00 a 12.30 en las mañanas y en la tarde de 14.00 a 18.00, mientras que la educación inicial es de 09.00 a 12.00 y de 14.00 a 17.00.
El Ministro recordó que pese a regresar casi todos los departamentos al mismo tiempo al horario regular, hubo un análisis de uno por uno para conocer el nivel de las temperaturas y el índice de enfermedades respiratorias para adoptar la medida.
LA PAZ/Fides
