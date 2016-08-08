Fecha de publicación: Lunes 8 de agosto de 2016 -- 19:07

Educación: Horario normal desde el 15 de agosto

El ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar. (ABI)

El ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar. (ABI)

El Ministerio de Educación determinó que el horario de inverno concluya el 15 de agosto en todos los departamentos excepto Tarija, que tendrá un frente frío la próxima semana, informó el ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar.

“Hemos realizado una evaluación y determinamos que se regresa al horario normal en todos los niveles de las unidades educativas de todos los departamentos excepto Tarija que según informe de su Director Departamental aún afrontará un frente frio la próxima semana”, complementó Aguilar.

Dijo que el horario en Tarija será normal en la última semana de agosto.

El horario normal en los centros educativos es de 08.00 a 12.30 en las mañanas y en la tarde de 14.00 a 18.00, mientras que la educación inicial es de 09.00 a 12.00 y de 14.00 a 17.00.

El Ministro recordó que pese a regresar casi todos los departamentos al mismo tiempo al horario regular, hubo un análisis de uno por uno para conocer el nivel de las temperaturas y el índice de enfermedades respiratorias para adoptar la medida.

LA PAZ/Fides

34 comments on “Educación: Horario normal desde el 15 de agosto

  2. Hi would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working
    with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers
    and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker
    then most. Can you recommend a good hosting provider at a
    reasonable price? Cheers, I appreciate it!

    Responder

  4. Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am a blogger, and
    I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have created some nice practices
    and we are looking to exchange techniques with other folks, be
    sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.

    Responder

  6. Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading
    it, you happen to be a great author.I will be
    sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back in the foreseeable future.

    I want to encourage that you continue your great work, have a
    nice holiday weekend!

    Responder

  13. You are so cool! I do not think I have read through something like that before.

    So good to find someone with some unique thoughts on this issue.
    Really.. thank you for starting this up. This web site is one thing that is
    needed on the internet, someone with some originality!

    Responder

  14. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I
    think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me.

    I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of
    it!

    Responder

  16. With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it
    seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement.
    Do you know any techniques to help stop content from being ripped off?
    I’d really appreciate it.

    Responder

  18. I think that is one of the so much vital info for me.
    And i’m satisfied studying your article. However wanna commentary on few general things, The site taste is perfect,
    the articles is in reality nice : D. Good activity, cheers

    Responder

  23. I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout
    on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
    Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog
    like this one these days.

    Responder

  24. First off I would like to say awesome blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to
    ask if you don’t mind. I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear
    your thoughts before writing. I’ve had a tough time clearing my mind in getting my ideas out there.
    I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15
    minutes are lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or hints?
    Many thanks!

    Responder

  25. We are a group of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
    Your website provided us with useful info to work on. You have performed a formidable activity and our
    entire group will be thankful to you.

    Responder

  27. Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and
    I am impressed! Very useful info specifically
    the last part :) I care for such information a lot.
    I was looking for this certain information for a very long time.
    Thank you and good luck.

    Responder

  30. Wonderful article! That is the kind of information that should be shared around the internet.
    Shame on Google for now not positioning this put up higher!

    Come on over and talk over with my website . Thank you =)

    Responder

  31. An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a coworker who has been doing a little homework
    on this. And he actually ordered me dinner because I stumbled upon it for him…

    lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
    But yeah, thanks for spending some time to talk about this issue here on your web
    page.

    Responder

  32. Thank you for any other informative website. The place else could I get that type of
    info written in such an ideal means? I have a project that I’m simply now working on,
    and I’ve been on the look out for such information.

    Responder

  34. An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend who had
    been doing a little research on this. And he in fact bought me
    breakfast because I found it for him… lol.
    So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!

    But yeah, thanks for spending the time to talk about this issue here on your internet site.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>