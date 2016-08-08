Por recomendación médica el presidente Evo Morales debe guardar reposar absoluto al menos por tres días, el equipo médico que le practicó una cirugía al Mandatario le exhortó a bajar al mínimo sus actividades, según un comunicado del Ministerio de la Presidencia.
“Tras dos intensas jornadas en Tarija y Santa Cruz, con una apretada agenda de actividades debido al aniversario patrio, los médicos que atienden al presidente Evo Morales recomendaron al mandatario guardar reposo absoluto por al menos tres días”, dice parte de la nota.
Los médicos también le pidieron bajar el ritmo de sus actividades. “El equipo médico exhortó al Presidente a bajar al mínimo el ritmo de sus actividades, tras evaluar el estado de la recuperación de su rodilla izquierda, que en julio pasado sufrió una grave lesión por la que tuvo que someterse a una intervención quirúrgica”, se lee en otro párrafo.
El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera informó ayer en la red ATB que los médicos le volvieron a pedir al Presidente reposo total por sus rodilla, además indicó que el jefe de Estado tenía una bolsa de hielo en la rodilla operada.
LA PAZ/Fides
I used to be suggested this blog by way of my cousin. I’m no longer sure
whether or not this put up is written through him
as nobody else know such certain about my problem.
You’re amazing! Thanks!
Very good post. I will be going through many of
these issues as well..
This paragraph gives clear idea for the new users of blogging, that genuinely how
to do blogging and site-building.
For most up-to-date news you have to pay a visit web
and on the web I found this web page as a best website for newest updates.
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com | Evo debe guardar reposo absoluto por tres días < Liked it!
Your style is really unique compared to other folks I have read stuff from.
Many thanks for posting when you’ve got the
opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this page.
It’s an amazing post for all the internet visitors; they will
get advantage from it I am sure.
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this
article! It is the little changes which will make
the greatest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
May I simply say what a comfort to discover somebody who really knows what they are discussing over the internet.
You actually understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More and more people have to look at this and understand this side of your story.
I was surprised that you are not more popular because you surely have the gift.
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long comment but
after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr…
well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say
fantastic blog!
Fantastic site. Lots of helpful information here. I’m sending it
to several pals ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks on your sweat!
I have been surfing on-line greater than three hours today, but I never discovered any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty value sufficient for me. In my view, if all web owners
and bloggers made good content material as you did, the
web will likely be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Hello colleagues, its impressive post concerning tutoringand
fully defined, keep it up all the time.
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an very long comment but
after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr…
well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway,
just wanted to say wonderful blog!
magnificent publish, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite experts of this sector
do not understand this. You should proceed your writing.
I’m sure, you have a great readers’ base already!
My family every time say that I am killing my time here at
net, but I know I am getting knowledge every day by reading
thes good content.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you
writing this write-up plus the rest of the site is really good.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you
penning this write-up plus the rest of the website is extremely good.
What i don’t understood is in reality how you’re no longer really much
more smartly-favored than you might be now. You are very intelligent.
You know therefore considerably in the case of this matter,
produced me in my view believe it from so many various angles.
Its like men and women aren’t fascinated except it’s one thing to do with Woman gaga!
Your personal stuffs nice. All the time care for it up!
Hi! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us useful information to work on.
You have done a marvellous job!
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also go
to see this webpage on regular basis to get updated from
most recent reports.
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I
clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over
again. Anyhow, just wanted to say wonderful blog!
With havin so much content do you ever run into
any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a
lot of it is popping it up all over the
internet without my agreement. Do you know any techniques to help prevent content from being ripped
off? I’d definitely appreciate it.
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as
with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did
you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it
is rare to see a great blog like this one
nowadays.
Unquestionably believe that which you stated.
Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries
that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top
and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take
a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
It’s actually a nice and helpful piece of info. I’m glad that you
just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like
this. Thank you for sharing.
It’s going to be ending of mine day, but before ending I am
reading this great post to improve my knowledge.
Hi, I do think this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may revisit once again since i have book
marked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue
to help others.
This website definitely has all the information and facts I wanted concerning
this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Hey there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two
different web browsers and both show the same results.
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative.
I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you
continue this in future. Many people will be benefited
from your writing. Cheers!
Hi this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors
or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to
get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and
tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop,
just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed
and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic
but I had to share it with someone!
Great site you’ve got here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours nowadays.
I truly appreciate people like you! Take care!!
Remarkable! Its genuinely remarkable piece of writing, I have got much clear idea regarding
from this post.
hello!,I like your writing very a lot! share we be in contact more approximately your post
on AOL? I need a specialist on this space to resolve my problem.
May be that’s you! Looking ahead to look you.