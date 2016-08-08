Fecha de publicación: Lunes 8 de agosto de 2016 -- 12:57

Evo debe guardar reposo absoluto por tres días

El presidente Evo Morales en su discurso en la sesión de honor por los 191 aniversario de Bolivia, en el hotel Los Parrales. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales en su discurso en la sesión de honor por los 191 aniversario de Bolivia, en el hotel Los Parrales. (ABI)

Por recomendación médica el presidente Evo Morales debe guardar reposar absoluto al menos por tres días, el equipo médico que le practicó una cirugía al Mandatario le exhortó a bajar al mínimo sus actividades, según un comunicado del Ministerio de la Presidencia.

“Tras dos intensas jornadas en Tarija y Santa Cruz, con una apretada agenda de actividades debido al aniversario patrio, los médicos que atienden al presidente Evo Morales recomendaron al mandatario guardar reposo absoluto por al menos tres días”, dice parte de la nota.

Los médicos también le pidieron bajar el ritmo de sus actividades. “El equipo médico exhortó al Presidente a bajar al mínimo el ritmo de sus actividades, tras evaluar el estado de la recuperación de su rodilla izquierda, que en julio pasado sufrió una grave lesión por la que tuvo que someterse a una intervención quirúrgica”, se lee en otro párrafo.

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera informó ayer en la red ATB que los médicos le volvieron a pedir al Presidente reposo total por sus rodilla, además indicó que el jefe de Estado tenía una bolsa de hielo en la rodilla operada.

LA PAZ/Fides

