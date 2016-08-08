Fecha de publicación: Lunes 8 de agosto de 2016 -- 09:08

Rino Salazar Ballesteros nuevo Comandante de la Policía

General René Rino Salazar Ballesteros. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales posesionó el lunes al general René Rino Salazar Ballesteros como nuevo Comandante de la Policía Boliviana, en reemplazo de Édgar Téllez, y le pidió dar continuidad a la labor de su antecesor por el bien de la institución y, principalmente, de la población.

“Es una institución para dar seguridad a nuestro pueblo (…) el Comandante entrante esperamos continuidad con ese trabajo de Édgar Téllez, no sólo para bien de  la institución sino sobre todo para bien de los bolivianos”, indicó.

Morales agradeció a Téllez por “transparentar” la administración de la Policía y hacer gestión, además de esclarecer casos de secuestros y otros contando para esa tarea con un equipo de policías de mucha experiencia.

Por  su parte el saliente Comandante de la Policía expresó que deja el cargo con la satisfacción del deber cumplido y agradeció al jefe de Estado por el compromiso con la entidad verde olivo al dar curso, por ejemplo, al plan de viviendas sociales para los uniformados.

A su turno, el actual jefe policial agradeció a Morales por la confianza depositada en él para dirigir la institución y anunció que en su gestión priorizará el bienestar social del policía y no escatimará esfuerzos para defender a la población de todo hecho que atente contra su integridad, bajo el paradigma del proceso de cambio.

Hizo énfasis en la implementación del modelo de gestión de talento humano desde la selección y especialización del personal basado en la transparencia, descolonización y ética profesional.

Agregó que se implementará la carrera de investigadores para elevar la eficiencia en el esclarecimiento de hechos delictivos.

LA PAZ/Con información de ABI

