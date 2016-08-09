Chuquisaqueños rechazan estudio sobre Incahuasi

Representante de Chuquisaca rechazaron este martes el informe preliminar de la empresa canadiense GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd., sobre el campo Incahuasi y abandonaron la reunión convocada por Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB).
“Se hizo llegar las observaciones de manera escrita, pero se dejó en claro que esto no se valida y rechazamos dicho informe de manera categórica”, sostuvo el presidente del Comité Cívico, Freddy Montero.
El dirigente dijo que después de plantear las observaciones por escrito, la delegación chuquisaqueña encabezada por el gobernador Esteban Urquizu y el alcalde Iván Arciénega, abandonó la sala y de inmediato presidente de YPFB, Guillermo Achá dio por concluida la reunión.
Agregó que los representantes de Santa Cruz no hicieron ninguna observación, pero Chuquisaca se percató de la parcialidad demostrada por el presidente de YPFB.
“Se ha visto la intencionalidad del presidente de YPFB de favorecer a Santa Cruz, de manera abierta, descarada y sinvergüenza”, agregó Montero.
Montero finalizó señalando que se mantienen en pedir la renuncia del ministro de Autonomías, Hugo Siles y del presidente de YPFB, Guillermo Achá.
