Cooperativistas van al bloqueo contra reforma a su Ley

La Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras (Fencomin) reiteró su intención de comenzar el miércoles un bloqueo indefinido de caminos a nivel nacional en rechazo a la propuesta de modificación de la Ley General de Cooperativas para la formación de sindicatos en el sector, recordó Agustín Choque, vicepresidente de la entidad minera.
“El bloque se inicia a las cero horas del miércoles a nivel nacional y de todas la cooperativas, no solo de las mineras, sino también de otros sectores que rechazan que la Ley de Cooperativas sufra cambios sin nuestro consentimiento”, indicó Choque.
También explicó que los dirigentes de Fencomin y de la Confederación Nacional de Cooperativas de Bolivia (Concobol) viajaron a los diferentes distritos para organizar y coordinar el corte de vías.
La reforma a la norma reconoce el derecho sindical preexistente y la creación de sindicatos en cooperativas.
Los cooperativistas se oponen a la reforma por considerar que en su forma de organización no hay ningún tipo de relación obrero patronal, pues todos son socios.
Recordó que también esta pendiente con el Órgano Ejecutivo la reforma a los artículos 151 y 132 de la Ley Minera, para que se permita que las cooperativas se asocien o capten inversiones del exterior.
Choque también se refirió a la inasistencia al diálogo con el Gobierno y afirmó que fueron dos factores que influyeron para esta conducta.
“Una gran parte de los dirigentes de Fencomin y de Concobol viajaron al interior del país para organizar el bloqueo, además la invitación para el diálogo llegó recién la mañana del martes faltando minutos para que se inicie en la Vicepresidencia”, detalló el dirigente cooperativista.
LA PAZ/Fides
wonderful points altogether, you just received a logo new reader.
What could you suggest about your publish that you just made some days ago?
Any certain?
I really love your website.. Excellent colors & theme.
Did you make this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying to create my
very own website and would like to learn where you got this from or what
the theme is named. Many thanks!
I am really inspired along with your writing talents and also with the layout in your blog.
Is that this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s
uncommon to look a great weblog like this one these days..
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you are a great author.
I will always bookmark your blog and will eventually come back very soon. I
want to encourage you to definitely continue your great work, have a nice day!
Hello There. I discovered your blog the use of msn. That is a very
well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of
your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
Your method of explaining all in this post is genuinely pleasant, all be capable of simply be
aware of it, Thanks a lot.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board
and I to find It truly helpful & it helped me out much.
I am hoping to provide something again and aid others like you helped me.
Howdy! This post could not be written much better!
Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept preaching about this. I am
going to send this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
Thank you for sharing!
Link exchange is nothing else except it is just placing the other person’s
website link on your page at proper place and other
person will also do same in support of you.
When I initially commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now every
time a comment is added I get 4 emails with
the exact same comment. There has to be an easy method you can remove me from that service?
Many thanks!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually
something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me.
I am looking forward for your next post, I will try
to get the hang of it!
Excellent blog right here! Additionally your web site quite a
bit up very fast! What host are you the use of?
Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink on your host? I wish my site loaded up
as fast as yours lol
Very great post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and
wanted to mention that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your weblog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing on your rss feed and I’m hoping you write again very
soon!
Hi there, after reading this remarkable piece of writing i am too cheerful to share my knowledge here with friends.
I all the time emailed this blog post page to all my friends, for the reason that
if like to read it next my contacts will too.
Aw, this was a very good post. Spending some time and actual effort to
generate a very good article… but what can I say… I hesitate
a whole lot and don’t seem to get nearly anything done.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about legal assistant jobs.
Regards
Spot on with this write-up, I truly believe this site needs much more attention. I’ll probably be back again to see more,
thanks for the information!
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
Extremely useful information specifically the last part :
) I care for such information much. I was seeking this certain info for a very long
time. Thank you and good luck.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you
write again soon!
Do you have any video of that? I’d like to find out some additional information.
Quality content is the secret to invite the users to pay a quick visit the site, that’s what this
website is providing.
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my
website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles
as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog?
My website is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors would really benefit from some of
the information you provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you.
Regards!
Hello this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting
to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code
with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so
I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Hey, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a
quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew
of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter
updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would
have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was entirely
right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this information!
Thanks!
When some one searches for his necessary thing, thus he/she desires
to be available that in detail, thus that thing
is maintained over here.
Hey there, You’ve done an excellent job. I’ll certainly
digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from
this site.
each time i used to read smaller articles which as well clear their motive, and that is also happening
with this piece of writing which I am reading here.
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you’re speaking approximately!
Bookmarked. Please also seek advice from my website =).
We could have a hyperlink change contract between us
Ridiculous quest there. What happened after?
Thanks!
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you
been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your
web site is excellent, as well as the content!
Awesome! Its really remarkable paragraph, I have got much clear idea about from this post.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d
definitely donate to this fantastic blog! I suppose
for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding
your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will share
this website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog
article or vice-versa? My site goes over a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could
greatly benefit from each other. If you might be interested feel free to shoot
me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you!
Wonderful blog by the way!
Hello, its fastidious paragraph concerning media print, we all
know media is a impressive source of data.