Fecha de publicación: Martes 9 de agosto de 2016 -- 20:24

Cooperativistas van al bloqueo contra reforma a su Ley

El vicepresidente de Fencomin, Augusto Choque. (APG)

El vicepresidente de Fencomin, Augusto Choque. (APG)

La Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras (Fencomin)  reiteró su intención de comenzar el miércoles un bloqueo indefinido de caminos a nivel nacional en rechazo a la propuesta de modificación de la Ley General de Cooperativas para la formación de sindicatos en el sector, recordó Agustín Choque, vicepresidente de la entidad minera.

“El bloque se inicia a las cero horas del miércoles a nivel nacional y de todas la cooperativas, no solo de las mineras, sino también de otros sectores que rechazan que la Ley de Cooperativas sufra cambios sin nuestro consentimiento”, indicó Choque.

También explicó que los dirigentes de Fencomin y de la Confederación Nacional de Cooperativas de Bolivia  (Concobol) viajaron a los diferentes distritos para organizar  y coordinar el corte de vías.

La reforma a la norma reconoce el derecho sindical preexistente y la creación de sindicatos en cooperativas.

Los cooperativistas se oponen a la reforma por considerar que en su forma de organización no hay ningún tipo de relación obrero patronal, pues todos son socios.

Recordó que también esta pendiente con el Órgano Ejecutivo la reforma a los artículos  151 y 132 de la Ley Minera, para que se permita que las cooperativas se asocien o capten inversiones del exterior.

Choque también se refirió a la inasistencia al diálogo con el Gobierno y afirmó que fueron dos factores que influyeron para esta conducta.

“Una gran parte de los dirigentes de Fencomin y de Concobol viajaron al interior del país para organizar el bloqueo, además la invitación para el diálogo llegó recién la mañana del martes faltando minutos para que se inicie en la Vicepresidencia”, detalló el dirigente cooperativista.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

 

