Doria Medina: Presidente peruano llega a Bolivia este mes

El empresario y líder de Unidad Nacional (UN), Samuel Doria Medina, aseguró este martes en el programa El Café de la Mañana de radio Fides que el nuevo presidente peruano Pedro Pablo Kuczynski llegará a Bolivia este mes para participar del gabinete binacional Bolivia-Perú que quedó suspendido sin fecha el pasado mes de mayo.
Doria Medina explicó que fue el propio Kuczynski, en una reunión días antes de su posesión, quien le informó que llegará al país este mes aunque no le hizo conocer la fecha exacta. Además llegará con un grupo de empresarios peruanos.
“Va ver un gabinete binacional en el mes de agosto en la ciudad de Sucre, va estar Kuczynski, y paralelamente al gabinete binacional él va venir con empresarios peruanos y va plantear que se organice una reunión entre empresarios peruanos y bolivianos, para que salgan ideas, propuestas de esa reunión, para mejorar la inversión de Perú en Bolivia y de Bolivia en Perú”, declaró Doria Medina.
El veterano economista de centroderecha Pedro Pablo Kuczynski tomó juramento como presidente del Perú el pasado 28 de julio.
El encuentro entre ambos economistas tuvo una duración de cerca de una hora, tiempo en el que hablados de varios temas, en especial del tema económico. “Yo le comente de que curiosamente la mayor inversión extranjera en Bolivia, de la región, es peruana, hay muchas inversiones peruanas en Bolivia y no hay un tratado de inversiones en Bolivia (…) no tenemos un acuerdo entre Perú y Bolivia sobre las inversiones”, dijo Samuel Doria Medina.
Ante la llegada del Presidente peruano a Sucre, una de sus preocupaciones era la altura. “Él estaba preocupado por la altura de Sucre me preguntó bastante qué altura había, yo le explique que estaba a 2.800 metros sobre el nivel del mar, menos de los 3.000 y que no había problema, que era un valle, pero como va llegar le preocupaba ese tema”, indicó.
Otro tema del que hablaron fue de la causa marítima tema en el que Kuczynski fue muy cauto pues no hizo muchos comentarios lo que si le dijo a Samuel es que “está claro que el Perú tiene que dar su beneplácito en cualquier arreglo que tengan con Chile”.
Según Doria Medina, en la conversación el Mandatario peruano recordó que le sacaron en Bolivia una caricatura, que lo tiene en su oficina, porque hizo el estudio para la privatización del Lloyd Aéreo Boliviano pues en esa época era consultor.
LA PAZ/Fides
Howdy! This article couldn’t be written much better!
Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept preaching about this. I will forward this article to him.
Pretty sure he’ll have a very good read. I appreciate you
for sharing!
I think the admin of this web site is actually working
hard for his site, as here every information is quality based
stuff.
I do not know if it’s just me or if everybody else encountering issues with your site.
It looks like some of the text within your content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please
provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them too?
This might be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Thank you
Hello everyone, it’s my first go to see at this site, and article is really fruitful
for me, keep up posting these types of articles or reviews.
This design is incredible! You definitely know how to keep
a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start
my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really loved what you had
to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your website provided us with valuable information to work
on. You’ve done an impressive job and our entire community will
be grateful to you.
Hi, I do think this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it ;
) I may return yet again since i have bookmarked it. Money and
freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.
Now I am going to do my breakfast, later than having my breakfast coming over
again to read further news.
Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and
I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have developed
some nice procedures and we are looking to trade solutions with others, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
It’s amazing for me to have a site, which is helpful for my experience.
thanks admin
Wow, awesome blog format! How long have you ever been running a blog for?
you make running a blog glance easy. The overall look of
your site is wonderful, let alone the content!
Simply wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity
in your post is simply nice and i can assume you are an expert on this subject.
Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely magnificent.
I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it.
You make it entertaining and you still take care of
to keep it wise. I cant wait to read far more from you. This
is really a terrific website.
Pingback: Google
Pingback: lefkoşa kirakık ev fiyatları
Pingback: Cure for black magic
Pingback: fitness
Pingback: unique antiques
Pingback: data entry jobs from home
Pingback: sex toys for couples
Pingback: hands free sex toys
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys
Pingback: sex toy review
Pingback: sex toy bullet
Pingback: rampant rabbit sex toys
Pingback: huntington beach surf board rentals
Propecia Fuerte [url=http://buyal.xyz/buy-xenical-120mg.php]Buy Xenical 120mg[/url] Buy Doxycycline In Mexico Pak Zithromax [url=http://nolva.xyz/where-can-i-buy-nolvadex-online.php]Where Can I Buy Nolvadex Online[/url] Viagra Pfizer Billig Cialis Lyon [url=http://buylevi.xyz/levitra-in-usa.php]Levitra In Usa[/url] Buy Misoprostol Online Canada Pharmacy Drugs [url=http://buykama.xyz/online-generic-kamagra.php]Online Generic Kamagra[/url] Sale Generic Free Shipping Clobetasol Viagra Pericoloso [url=http://5553pill.xyz/vibramycin-discount.php]Vibramycin Discount[/url] Amoxicillin Advil Interaction Amoxicillin Tooth Infection [url=http://leviusa.com]buy vardenafil 40 mg malaysia[/url] Need Viagra Fast Symptoms Of Allergy To Amoxicillin [url=http://buyzol.xyz/mail-order-zoloft.php]Mail Order Zoloft[/url] Us Viagra Without Prescription Al Maximo Kamagra [url=http://buystrat.xyz/strattera-online-prices.php]Strattera Online Prices[/url] Cialis Online Originale Viagra Wirkung Manner [url=http://zithro.xyz/buy-zithromax-pills.php]Buy Zithromax Pills[/url] Viagra Cialis De Amoxicillin Adverse Events [url=http://buyal.xyz/xenical-prices.php]Xenical Prices[/url] Buy Cialis Without Doctor Prescription Propecia Diccionario [url=http://las1.xyz/how-much-is-lasix.php]How Much Is Lasix[/url] Hoodia Effet Du Cialis 10 [url=http://buylevi.xyz/buy-online-levitra.php]Buy Online Levitra[/url] On Line Real Dutasteride Internet Over Night With Doctor Consult Cialis C’Est Quoi [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/buy-cheap-cialis-on-line.php]Buy Cheap Cialis On Line[/url] Reductil Acomplia Propecia Viagra Generico Costo In Farmacia [url=http://buycheapdapoxonline.xyz/priligy-buy-online-usa.php]Priligy Buy Online Usa[/url] Keflex Constipation Low Cost Viagra [url=http://probuy1.xyz/order-prozac.php]Order Prozac[/url] Mejor Que Priligy Ovral No Prescription [url=http://clom1.xyz/clomiphene-price.php]Clomiphene Price[/url] Finasteride 20mg For Sale Treating Hives From Keflex [url=http://buystrat.xyz/atomoxetine-cost.php]Atomoxetine Cost[/url] Over The Counter Metformin Amazon Viagra Farmacia Comprar [url=http://kama1.xyz/purchase-generic-kamagra.php]Purchase Generic Kamagra[/url] Kamagra Kautabletten Kaufen Best Price Drugs 24 [url=http://buynolva.xyz/nolvadex-for-sale-online.php]Nolvadex For Sale Online[/url] Without Prescription Pharmacies India Canadian Pharmacy Viagra 100 [url=http://doxycycline.ccrpdc.com/cheap-vibramycin-tablets.php]Cheap Vibramycin Tablets[/url] Methadone And Keflex On Line Worldwide Amoxicilina With Free Shipping [url=http://cial1.xyz/cialis-online-usa.php]Cialis Online Usa[/url] Levitra Avec Ordonnance Cialis 40 [url=http://nolva.xyz/purchase-nolvadex-online.php]Purchase Nolvadex Online[/url] Pyridium Increased Urination Levitra Blindness [url=http://las1.xyz/buy-lasix-online-usa.php]Buy Lasix Online Usa[/url] Kamagra Crema Pc100 Tadalis Sx Soft [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/cheap-viagra-100mg.php]Cheap Viagra 100mg[/url] Buy Doxycycline In Bali Where To Buy Cialis Online Safely No Rx [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra online prescription[/url] Cephalexin History Cytotec Avant Aspiration Apres [url=http://clom1.xyz/order-clomid-tablets.php]Order Clomid Tablets[/url] Acheter Viagra En Ligne Danger Comprare Cialis Online Forum [url=http://buycheapind.xyz/order-propranolol.php]Order Propranolol[/url] Amoxicillin Canine Clomid From India [url=http://levi1.xyz/levitra-generic.php]Levitra Generic[/url] Buy Viagra In Cyprus 282 Cephalexin Urinary Track Infection [url=http://bestindonline.xyz/propranolol-usa.php]Propranolol Usa[/url] Levothyroxine Mexico Buy Online Tamoxifen [url=http://las1.xyz/order-lasix-cheap.php]Order Lasix Cheap[/url] Buy Viagra No Prescription Viagra 100 Canada Cuepons [url=http://cialusa.com]cialis buy online[/url] El Cialis Es Mejor Viagra Falschungen Nebenwirkungen [url=http://buyprednis.xyz/order-deltasone.php]Order Deltasone[/url] Comparatif Viagra En Ligne Albendazole [url=http://viaprices.com]viagra online pharmacy[/url] Vesicare
Pingback: ean codes
Pingback: coffee’s best kona
Pingback: RMUTT
Pingback: coffee, 100% kona
Pingback: coffee, 100% kona
Pingback: Internação Involuntária
Pingback: download music video
Pingback: Home Goods
Pingback: cloudy life blog