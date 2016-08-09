El Senado brasileño vota si abre juicio a Dilma Rousseff

El Senado brasileño inició este martes la sesión que empezará a decidir el destino de la presidenta suspendida, Dilma Rousseff, que se enfrentará a fin de mes al juicio definitivo si así lo decide una mayoría simple de 41 de los 81 senadores.
La sesión, que en principio durará unas 20 horas, concluirá la mañana del miércoles y la abrió el presidente del Senado, Renán Calheiros, quien entregó la dirección del trámite al presidente de la Corte Suprema, Ricardo Lewandowski, garante constitucional del proceso y corresponsable de la fase final del juicio político.
“Quedó demostrado que la presidenta Dilma Rousseff violó principios sensibles de la Constitución”, dijo hoy el senador Antonio Anastasia.
Anastasia formuló declaraciones antes del inicio de la sesión del Plenario que analizará si abre un proceso contra la presidenta, suspendida desde mayo.
La semana pasada la Comisión Especial de Impeachment, de 21 miembros, aprobó seguir adelante con el juicio.
“A mi juicio y de la Comisión Especial hay elementos suficientes para juzgar a la presidenta en el Senado”, sostuvo Anastacia, legislador del PSDB, poco después de las 9 horas al llegar al Palacio Legislativo.
Anastasia estimó que una vez abierto el proceso en el Plenario se prolongará “posiblemente hasta fines de agosto con la participación de senadores en contra y a favor” del juicio político.
“Seguramente hoy tendremos una sesión intensa con las partes defendiendo sus puntos de vista, como corresponde”, concluyó.
BRASILIA/Agencias
