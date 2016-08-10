No hay recursos para trasladar a Achacollo a Palmasola

El juez Segundo de Instrucción en lo Penal de La Paz, Guillermo Morales, informó el miércoles que no hay recursos para trasladar a la exministra de Desarrollo Rural, Nemesia Achacollo, al penal cruceño Palmasola y cumpla su detención preventiva.
“Evidentemente mi autoridad en audiencia cautelar dispuso la detención preventiva de la ciudadana Achacollo a cumplir en el centro penitenciario de Palmasola, en el marco del proceso del ex Fondo Indígena, pero es imposible de cumplir por falta de seguridad y recursos”, apuntó el juez.
Según el Juez los funcionarios de Régimen Penitenciario le indicaron que al momento no tienen los recursos para trasladar a Achacollo hasta la ciudad de Santa Cruz, y tampoco le dieron una fecha aproximada.
La exautoridad permanece en las celdas del Palacio de Justicia desde el 4 de agosto, es acusada por la presunta comisión de los delitos de incumplimiento de deberes y conducta antieconómica, por el caso del desvió de recursos del Fondo Indígena.
Morales dijo que en caso no encontrar una solución al trasladado de la exdirigente campesina, la resolución de detención preventiva podría ser cambiada.
Por su parte el abogado de Achacollo, Diego García, indicó que presentaron al juez Morales un certificado de un médico cardiólogo en el que especifica el grave estado de su defendida y el agravamiento de su cardiopatía desde que llegó a La Paz hace una semana.
