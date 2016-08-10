Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 10 de agosto de 2016 -- 15:43

No hay recursos para trasladar a Achacollo a Palmasola

Nemesia Achacollo. (APG)

Nemesia Achacollo. (APG)

El juez Segundo de Instrucción en lo Penal de La Paz, Guillermo Morales, informó el miércoles que no hay recursos para trasladar a la exministra de Desarrollo Rural, Nemesia Achacollo, al penal cruceño Palmasola y cumpla su detención preventiva.

“Evidentemente mi autoridad en audiencia cautelar dispuso la detención preventiva de la ciudadana Achacollo a cumplir en el centro penitenciario de Palmasola, en el marco del proceso del ex Fondo Indígena, pero es imposible de cumplir por falta de seguridad y recursos”, apuntó el juez.

Según el Juez los funcionarios de Régimen Penitenciario le indicaron que al momento no tienen los recursos para trasladar a Achacollo hasta la ciudad de Santa Cruz, y tampoco le dieron una fecha aproximada.

La exautoridad permanece en las celdas del Palacio de Justicia desde el 4 de agosto, es acusada por la presunta comisión de los delitos de incumplimiento de deberes y conducta antieconómica, por el caso del desvió de recursos del Fondo Indígena.

Morales dijo que en caso no encontrar una solución al trasladado de la exdirigente campesina, la resolución de detención preventiva podría ser cambiada.

Por su parte el abogado de Achacollo, Diego García, indicó que presentaron al juez Morales un certificado de un médico cardiólogo en el que especifica el grave estado de su defendida y el agravamiento de su cardiopatía  desde que llegó a La Paz hace una semana.

10 comments on “No hay recursos para trasladar a Achacollo a Palmasola

  1. Having read this I believed it was very enlightening.

    I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this
    informative article together. I once again find myself personally spending a
    significant amount of time both reading and leaving comments.
    But so what, it was still worth it!

    Responder

  3. After looking into a few of the articles on your
    web site, I honestly like your way of blogging. I book-marked
    it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my web site as well and
    let me know what you think.

    Responder

  5. Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a
    lot of spam remarks? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise?

    I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.

    Responder

  7. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get setup?
    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?

    I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.
    Many thanks

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>