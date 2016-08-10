Tres persona fallecen en choque en los Yungas

El choque frontal entre un camión y un minibús, a la altura de Yolosita (Nor Yungas), dejó la madrugada del miércoles tres personas fallecidas y al menos ocho heridas, informó el jefe de la Patrulla Caminera, Jorge Pizarro.
“Un accidente de tránsito en la madrugada dejó tres muertos, tras una colisión frontal entre un camión y un minibús”, dijo.
Pizarro manifestó que se presume que las inclemencias del tiempo fueron la causa del accidente, puesto que nevó en la ciudad de La Paz y se levantó una neblina muy espesa.
Indicó que, incluso, el equipo policial tuvo dificultad para llegar hasta el lugar del siniestro.
Agregó que los heridos fueron trasladados al hospital Arco Iris, de la sede de Gobierno.
LA PAZ/
