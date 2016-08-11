La COB convoca a un ampliado de cooperativistas sindicalizados

El secretario ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Bolivia (COB), Guido Mitma, cuestionó este jueves el bloqueo de caminos que realizan los cooperativistas mineros en contra de la sindicalización en el sector y convocó a un ampliado para el lunes de la próxima semana, en Tarija, a todos los cooperativistas sindicalizados.
“La COB está realizando un ampliado nacional de todos los cooperativistas sindicalizados allá en el departamento de Tarija”, informó el dirigente.
Mitma condenó las protestas de los cooperativistas mineros y las calificó de “accionar irracional” y denunció el interés económico de algunos sectores de la cooperativas pues actúan como “patrones y explotan a muchos niños, niñas y mujeres”.
“Deben recapacitar estos compañeros cooperativistas porque la Central Obrera Boliviana de ninguna manera va aceptar esta forma de querer conculcar un derecho que está en la constitución, el tema de la sindicalización, está estipulado en la Constitución, en el artículo 58 donde manifiesta la libre sindicalización, no pueden querer conculcar aquello”, sostuvo.
Los cooperativistas mineros bloques varias carreteras del país por segundo día consecutivo.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images
on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if
its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Because the admin of this site is working, no question very shortly it will be renowned,
due to its quality contents.
This piece of writing offers clear idea in favor of
the new users of blogging, that really how to do blogging.
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
I am quite sure I will learn plenty of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
It’s impressive that you are getting ideas
from this piece of writing as well as from our
dialogue made at this place.
Hello colleagues, fastidious paragraph and good urging commented here, I am truly enjoying by these.
Do you have any video of that? I’d want to find out some additional information.
This piece of writing will help the internet visitors for building up new weblog or even a weblog from start to end.
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a
captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
Thanks a lot!
You are so awesome! I do not suppose I’ve truly read something like that before.
So wonderful to discover another person with some unique thoughts on this issue.
Really.. thank you for starting this up. This site is something that is needed on the web,
someone with a bit of originality!
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I came across this board and I find It
truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and
aid others such as you aided me.
I visited multiple blogs however the audio feature for audio songs existing at this website is in fact fabulous.
Hi to all, the contents present at this site are genuinely amazing for people knowledge, well, keep
up the good work fellows.
Excellent blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring
writers? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally overwhelmed
.. Any ideas? Thanks!
Heya outstanding blog! Does running a blog such as this require a large amount of work?
I’ve very little knowledge of computer programming but I
was hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
Anyways, if you have any recommendations or techniques
for new blog owners please share. I understand this is off subject nevertheless I simply
needed to ask. Thanks a lot!
Wow, this post is nice, my younger sister is analyzing these
things, thus I am going to convey her.
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your website
in internet explorer, could test this? IE still is the marketplace chief
and a large component to people will omit your wonderful writing
due to this problem.
Peculiar article, totally what I was looking for.
constantly i used to read smaller articles or reviews that as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this paragraph which I
am reading at this time.
Piece of writing writing is also a excitement, if you be acquainted with after that
you can write or else it is complicated to write.
Very good article. I absolutely love this site.
Continue the good work!
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this web site daily, this website is truly fastidious
and the viewers are truly sharing pleasant thoughts.
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you will be a great
author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will
eventually come back someday. I want to encourage you to continue your
great work, have a nice evening!
Ahaa, its good conversation on the topic of this piece of writing at this place at this
web site, I have read all that, so now me also commenting here.
I don’t know if it’s just me or if everybody
else experiencing issues with your site. It seems like some of the written text
in your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else
please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them
too? This might be a issue with my browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Kudos
Incredible points. Sound arguments. Keep up the amazing effort.
Excellent article. I will be experiencing a few of these issues as well..
Good day! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me
of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
I will forward this write-up to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
Thanks for sharing!
Remarkable! Its actually remarkable piece of writing, I have got much clear idea on the topic of from this piece of writing.
That is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Simple but very accurate information… Thank you for sharing this one.
A must read article!
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My site has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it
is popping it up all over the internet without my permission.
Do you know any methods to help prevent content
from being stolen? I’d truly appreciate it.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and I am waiting
for your next write ups thanks once again.
I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both equally educative and interesting, and let me tell
you, you have hit the nail on the head. The issue is something
which too few people are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy that I found this during my
hunt for something relating to this.
It’s an remarkable paragraph for all the web users; they
will take benefit from it I am sure.
I have learn several excellent stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how much effort you set to make any such wonderful informative site.
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com | La COB convoca a un ampliado de cooperativistas sindicalizados < Loved it!
Aw, this was a very good post. Taking the time and actual effort to create a good article… but what
can I say… I hesitate a whole lot and don’t manage to get
anything done.