Fecha de publicación: Jueves 11 de agosto de 2016 -- 12:04

La COB convoca a un ampliado de cooperativistas sindicalizados

El secretario ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Bolivia (COB), Guido Mitma.

El secretario ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Bolivia (COB), Guido Mitma.

El secretario ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Bolivia (COB), Guido Mitma, cuestionó este jueves el bloqueo de caminos que realizan los cooperativistas mineros en contra de la sindicalización en el sector y convocó a un ampliado para el lunes de la próxima semana, en Tarija, a todos los cooperativistas sindicalizados.

“La COB está realizando un ampliado nacional de todos los cooperativistas sindicalizados allá en el departamento de Tarija”, informó el dirigente.

Mitma condenó las protestas de los cooperativistas mineros y las calificó de “accionar irracional” y denunció el interés económico de algunos sectores de la cooperativas pues actúan como “patrones y explotan a muchos niños, niñas y mujeres”.

“Deben recapacitar estos compañeros cooperativistas porque la Central Obrera Boliviana de ninguna manera va aceptar esta forma de querer conculcar un derecho que está en la constitución, el tema de la sindicalización, está estipulado en la Constitución, en el artículo 58 donde manifiesta la libre sindicalización, no pueden querer conculcar aquello”, sostuvo.

Los cooperativistas mineros bloques varias carreteras del país por segundo día consecutivo.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
37 comments on “La COB convoca a un ampliado de cooperativistas sindicalizados

  1. Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images
    on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if
    its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.

    Responder

  4. I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
    I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
    I am quite sure I will learn plenty of new stuff right here!
    Good luck for the next!

    Responder

  9. Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a
    captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  10. You are so awesome! I do not suppose I’ve truly read something like that before.
    So wonderful to discover another person with some unique thoughts on this issue.
    Really.. thank you for starting this up. This site is something that is needed on the web,
    someone with a bit of originality!

    Responder

  11. Heya i’m for the primary time here. I came across this board and I find It
    truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and
    aid others such as you aided me.

    Responder

  14. Excellent blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring
    writers? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.

    Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally overwhelmed
    .. Any ideas? Thanks!

    Responder

  15. Heya outstanding blog! Does running a blog such as this require a large amount of work?
    I’ve very little knowledge of computer programming but I
    was hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
    Anyways, if you have any recommendations or techniques
    for new blog owners please share. I understand this is off subject nevertheless I simply
    needed to ask. Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  17. Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your website
    in internet explorer, could test this? IE still is the marketplace chief
    and a large component to people will omit your wonderful writing
    due to this problem.

    Responder

  23. Thanks for a marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you will be a great
    author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will
    eventually come back someday. I want to encourage you to continue your
    great work, have a nice evening!

    Responder

  25. I don’t know if it’s just me or if everybody
    else experiencing issues with your site. It seems like some of the written text
    in your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else
    please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them
    too? This might be a issue with my browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
    Kudos

    Responder

  28. Good day! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me
    of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
    I will forward this write-up to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.

    Thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  31. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
    My site has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it
    is popping it up all over the internet without my permission.
    Do you know any methods to help prevent content
    from being stolen? I’d truly appreciate it.

    Responder

  33. I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both equally educative and interesting, and let me tell
    you, you have hit the nail on the head. The issue is something
    which too few people are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy that I found this during my
    hunt for something relating to this.

    Responder

  37. Aw, this was a very good post. Taking the time and actual effort to create a good article… but what
    can I say… I hesitate a whole lot and don’t manage to get
    anything done.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>