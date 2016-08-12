Chuquisaca marchará por Incahuasi

El Comité Cívico de Intereses de Chuquisaca (Codeinca) determinó convocar a una marcha el martes 16 de agosto en rechazo al informe de Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales de Bolivia (YPFB) que establece que el 100% del reservorio de gas de Incahuasi está en Santa Cruz.
“Se va a hacer una marcha el martes a las 15:00, desde la zona de El Reloj hasta la plaza 25 de Mayo, donde se instalará un mitin y esta movilización prácticamente tendrá carácter resolutivo”, informó el presidente del ente cívico, Freddy Montero.
La marcha partirá a las 15.00 desde El Reloj hasta la Plaza 25 de mayo.
Otro punto resuelto por la asamblea es ratificar el pedido de renuncia del ministro de Autonomías, Hugo Siles, y del presidente de YPFB, Guillermo Achá, por su accionar en contra de Chuquisaca al validar un informe técnico de manera ilegal sobre la delimitación del campo Incahuasi.
SUCRE/Loyola – Fides
