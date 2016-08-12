Fecha de publicación: Viernes 12 de agosto de 2016 -- 15:31

Chuquisaca marchará por Incahuasi

nota39432_imagen35894El Comité Cívico de Intereses de Chuquisaca (Codeinca) determinó convocar a una marcha el martes 16 de agosto en rechazo al informe de Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales de Bolivia (YPFB) que establece que el 100% del reservorio de gas de Incahuasi está en Santa Cruz.
“Se va a hacer una marcha el martes a las 15:00, desde la zona de El Reloj hasta la plaza 25 de Mayo, donde se instalará un mitin y esta movilización prácticamente tendrá carácter resolutivo”, informó el presidente del ente cívico, Freddy Montero.
La marcha partirá a las 15.00 desde El Reloj hasta la Plaza 25 de mayo.
Otro punto resuelto por la asamblea es ratificar el pedido de renuncia del ministro de Autonomías, Hugo Siles, y del presidente de YPFB, Guillermo Achá, por su accionar en contra de Chuquisaca al validar un informe técnico de manera ilegal sobre la delimitación del campo Incahuasi.
SUCRE/Loyola – Fides
36 comments on “Chuquisaca marchará por Incahuasi

  1. Hi there, I found your web site by means of Google whilst searching for a comparable matter, your website got here up, it
    appears good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hello there, simply become aware of your blog thru Google, and found that it is
    truly informative. I’m going to be careful for brussels.
    I’ll be grateful in case you continue this in future.

    Numerous folks will be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!

    Responder

  2. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
    you make blogging look easy. The overall look of
    your website is excellent, let alone the content!

    Responder

  3. Hi there! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 3gs!
    Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to
    all your posts! Carry on the great work!

    Responder

  5. May I simply just say what a relief to uncover someone that
    genuinely understands what they’re discussing on the internet.
    You definitely realize how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
    More people must look at this and understand this side of the story.

    It’s surprising you’re not more popular given that you
    certainly possess the gift.

    Responder

  9. Excellent way of explaining, and fastidious piece of writing to get data on the
    topic of my presentation topic, which i am going
    to deliver in institution of higher education.

    Responder

  10. Just desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness on your put
    up is simply cool and i can think you’re an expert in this subject.
    Well together with your permission let me to
    grasp your feed to stay updated with forthcoming
    post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.

    Responder

  12. Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your
    site? My website is in the exact same niche as yours and my
    visitors would really benefit from a lot of the information you provide here.
    Please let me know if this ok with you. Many thanks!

    Responder

  14. We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our
    community. Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done
    a formidable job and our whole community
    will be thankful to you.

    Responder

  15. I don’t know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everyone
    else encountering issues with your website. It looks like some of the written text in your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them too?

    This may be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this
    happen before. Kudos

    Responder

  17. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it
    but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested
    in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.

    Responder

  18. Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I
    found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.”
    She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
    There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to
    go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but
    I had to tell someone!

    Responder

  20. Hi there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to
    give a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy
    reading through your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same subjects?

    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  22. Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that
    I have really loved browsing your blog posts.
    In any case I will be subscribing in your feed and I hope you
    write once more soon!

    Responder

  25. Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but
    after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.

    Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I found it and
    I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!

    Responder

  26. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
    I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message
    home a bit, but instead of that, this is great blog.
    A great read. I will certainly be back.

    Responder

  28. Having read this I believed it was really enlightening. I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this article together.
    I once again find myself spending way too much time both reading and posting comments.
    But so what, it was still worthwhile!

    Responder

  29. Hi great website! Does running a blog such as this require a
    large amount of work? I’ve no expertise in programming however I
    had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have any suggestions or tips for new blog owners please share.

    I know this is off topic nevertheless I simply wanted to ask.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  32. When someone writes an piece of writing he/she maintains the image of a user in his/her mind that how a user can understand it.

    So that’s why this post is great. Thanks!

    Responder

  34. I’m impressed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a
    blog that’s equally educative and entertaining, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail
    on the head. The problem is something that not enough folks are speaking intelligently about.
    I am very happy that I stumbled across this during my search for
    something regarding this.

    Responder

  35. I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your web site.
    Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues?
    A small number of my blog readers have complained about my blog
    not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
    Do you have any tips to help fix this issue?

    Responder

  36. Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are you using?

    Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours
    lol

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>