Fecha de publicación: Viernes 12 de agosto de 2016 -- 15:04

Cooperativistas declaran cuarto intermedio en bloqueos

Dirigentes de Fencomin. (APG)

La Federación Nacional Cooperativistas Mineros (Fencomin) determinó el viernes en la tarde un cuarto intermedio en los bloqueos, como una señal para iniciar el diálogo con el Gobierno.

“La Fencomin declara su predisposición de decretar un cuarto intermedio en nuestras protestas a cambio que su autoridad disponga en el tiempo más breve posible la apertura del diálogo fijando lugar, fecha y hora”, dice una carta que enviaron los dirigentes cooperativistas al presidente Evo Morales.

“Cuarto intermedio estamos dando a petición de los transportistas, de las personas que están paradas en los puntos de bloqueos”, Carlos Mamani presidente de Fencomin.

Los mineros empezaron con bloqueos el miércoles y desde ayer se registraron duros enfrentamientos que dejaron más de 100 heridos.

En su ampliado los dirigentes calificaron su medida como “contundente” y pidieron a sus bases estar atentas a una inmediata convocatoria en caso de que no se instale la mesa de oncertación  con los representantes del Ejecutivo.

El sector aceptó esta pausa en su medida de presión porque aseguran quieren demostrar una actitud humanitaria a la espera de la voluntad del Gobierno.

Los cooperativistas bloquean las comunidades de Sayari, en la ruta Cochabamba Oruro; Machacamarquita y Mantecani en la ruta Oruro-LaPaz y en Potosí. Los mineros estarán apostados en las carreteras haciendo vigilia mientras dure el diálogo con el Gobierno.

Los dirigentes señalaron que los bloqueos se levantarán paulatinamente.

LA PAZ/Fides

