Un narcotraficante muerto en enfrentamiento en el norte de La Paz

En un enfrentamiento en la provincia Abel Iturralde de La Paz falleció una persona cuando disparaba contra los efectivos de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN), informó este viernes el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero.
El fallecido es Nilson Mole Pérez (26) y nacionalidad boliviana, quien resistió el operativo policial con un rifle M1.
La fuerzas antidrogas realizaron el operativo “Alas del Norte” en la fueron aprehendidos, tres bolivianos, un colombiano y un peruano, mientras cargan químicos para cocaína a dos aviones con matricula boliviana, que según declaraciones de uno de los aprehendidos tenía como destino la región de Vrae en el Perú y después se dirigiría al norte del Brasil.
Los aprehendidos en este operativo son: José Dantas Porcel (21) Alfonso Paz Fernández (25), Óscar Alexander Pastor Ramírez (46) peruano y el colombiano Orlando Fernández Moreno (59).
El director nacional de la FELCN, Santiago Delgadillo, detalló que en la acción policial se incautaron dos avionetas, dos celulares, dos teléfonos satelitales, 2.000 litros de combustible, una carabina M1 con dos cargadores y municiones, una radio base, un Handy, tres GPS’s y 40 kilos de manitol, que es un compuesto químico para “alargar” la cocaína.
También indicó que la pista clandestina fue inhabilitada.
Los aprehendidos en el norte paceño fueron trasladados a la ciudad de La Paz, donde prestan sus declaraciones.
What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this
I have discovered It absolutely useful and it has aided me out
loads. I hope to contribute & assist other users like its helped me.
Great job.
What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it
has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & aid different customers
like its helped me. Good job.
Wonderful post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic?
I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a
little bit more. Many thanks!
I every time spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s posts daily along with a mug of coffee.
Great information. Lucky me I found your site by accident (stumbleupon).
I’ve bookmarked it for later!
I truly love your site.. Excellent colors & theme. Did you build this amazing site
yourself? Please reply back as I’m planning to create my own personal site and would
love to know where you got this from or what the theme
is called. Cheers!
Its such as you learn my mind! You appear to grasp so much about this,
such as you wrote the guide in it or something.
I believe that you just could do with a few % to force the message home a little
bit, but instead of that, that is wonderful blog.
A great read. I’ll definitely be back.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% sure.
Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks
Great work! This is the kind of information that are meant to be shared around the internet.
Disgrace on the seek engines for now not positioning this submit higher!
Come on over and discuss with my web site . Thanks =)
What’s up to all, how is everything, I think every one is
getting more from this site, and your views are pleasant in support of new viewers.
Howdy! This post could not be written any
better! Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
He always kept talking about this. I will forward this page to him.
Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that
I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog
posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful post. Many thanks for providing these details.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this site.
I’m hoping to check out the same high-grade blog posts from you in the future as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own blog
now 😉
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of exclusive content I’ve
either written myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of
it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement.
Do you know any ways to help stop content from being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Highly energetic blog, I enjoyed that bit.
Will there be a part 2?
This is really interesting, You’re a very professional blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and stay up for searching for extra of your wonderful post.
Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks
Hi there, I found your website by way of Google even as looking for a similar topic, your web site got here up, it seems great.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply was alert to your weblog thru Google,
and found that it is really informative. I’m going to watch
out for brussels. I’ll appreciate in case you proceed this in future.
A lot of other folks will probably be benefited from your
writing. Cheers!
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to be what precisely I’m looking for.
Would you offer guest writers to write content for yourself?
I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write
regarding here. Again, awesome web site!
I like the valuable information you supply for your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and test again right here regularly.
I am slightly sure I’ll be informed lots of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
I just like the helpful information you supply on your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and test again here frequently.
I am relatively sure I will learn a lot of new stuff proper
here! Good luck for the following!
Hello everybody, here every person is sharing such familiarity, thus it’s good to read this blog, and
I used to go to see this web site everyday.
It is in point of fact a nice and helpful piece of information. I’m happy that you just
shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up
to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Excellent post. I am facing some of these issues as well..
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also go to see this webpage on regular basis to get updated from latest
news update.
all the time i used to read smaller content which also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this piece of writing which I am reading now.