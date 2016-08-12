Fecha de publicación: Viernes 12 de agosto de 2016 -- 18:20

Un narcotraficante muerto en enfrentamiento en el norte de La Paz

Armamento y artefactos incautados en la operación "Alas del Norte". (ABI)

Armamento y artefactos incautados en la operación “Alas del Norte”. (ABI)

En un enfrentamiento en la provincia Abel Iturralde de La Paz falleció una persona cuando disparaba contra los efectivos de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN), informó este viernes el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero.

El fallecido es Nilson Mole Pérez (26) y nacionalidad boliviana, quien resistió el operativo policial con un rifle M1.

La fuerzas antidrogas realizaron el operativo “Alas del Norte” en la fueron aprehendidos, tres bolivianos, un colombiano y un peruano, mientras cargan químicos para cocaína  a dos aviones con matricula boliviana, que según declaraciones de uno de los aprehendidos tenía como destino la región de Vrae en el Perú y después se dirigiría al norte del Brasil.

Los aprehendidos en este operativo son: José Dantas Porcel (21) Alfonso Paz Fernández (25), Óscar Alexander Pastor Ramírez (46) peruano y el colombiano  Orlando Fernández Moreno (59).

El director nacional de la FELCN, Santiago Delgadillo, detalló que en la acción policial se incautaron  dos avionetas, dos celulares, dos teléfonos satelitales, 2.000 litros de combustible, una carabina M1 con dos cargadores y municiones, una radio base, un Handy, tres GPS’s y 40 kilos de manitol, que es un compuesto químico para “alargar” la cocaína.

También indicó que la pista clandestina fue inhabilitada.

Los aprehendidos en el norte paceño fueron trasladados a la ciudad de La Paz, donde prestan sus declaraciones.

