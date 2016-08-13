Fencomin pide la liberación de 12 detenidos

La Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras (Fencomín) pide la liberación de 12 de sus afiliados que aún siguen detenidos tras los enfrentamientos que se registraron el pasado jueves en los bloqueos que se registraron entre cooperativista y policías en la vía La Paz – Oruro.
“Alrededor de 12 compañeros que están detenidos tanto en celdas (policiales) y los hospitales”, explicó a radio Fides el tesorero de Fencomin, Freddy López. También denunció que a pesar del compromiso del Defensor del Pueblo y de Derechos Humanos, quienes mediaron para ingresar en un cuarto intermedio aún no los liberaron, incluso en el hospital, algunos de sus compañeros, están enmanillados.
“El compromiso ha sido bien claro, que ambas partes deberían calmar la ira, entonces se ha comprometido el Defensor del Pueblo, nosotros hemos cumplido eso pero en este momentos tenemos 12 compañeros detenidos y estamos esperando de que los compañeros no sean cautelados de que tengan esa libertad como se ha comprometidos el Defensor del Pueblo y Derechos Humanos”, indicó.
En criterio de López, la actitud de las autoridades de gobierno es un abuso pues sus compañeros ya deberían ser liberados, espera que a través del Ministerio de la Presidencia y de Gobierno se cumpla el acuerdo que hicieron con el Defensor
“Hemos apostado al diálogo, porque los compañeros hemos estado en cuarto intermedio pero con vigilia y esperemos esto que no se empeore”, sostuvo.
LA PAZ/Fides
