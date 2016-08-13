Sucre: 80% de la contaminación del aire es por el parque automotor

La contaminación del aire en Sucre, Chuquisaca, es ocasionada por los gases que emanan los vehículos, según el director municipal de Medio Ambientes, Alexis Montellano, el 80 por ciento de dicha contaminación es por el parque automotor mientras que el restante 20 por ciento es por las pequeñas industrias.
“El 80 por ciento de nuestra contaminación proviene de nuestra flota vehicular, esto está claramente demostrado, el otro 20 por ciento proviene de nuestras pequeñas industrias, ladrilleras, la fábrica de cemento y otras”, indicó la autoridad edil según un reporte de radio Loyola Fides.
Montellano destacó que el parque automotor en Sucre ha incrementado notablemente por lo que la contaminación está en ascenso. Cree que aumento de vehículos será mayor y estima entre cinco a 10 mil por año.
“Solamente en Sucre son 60 mil vehículos, entonces esto es terrible porque ha crecido grandemente en los últimos años la flota vehicular y probablemente esto se incremente en cinco mil a 10 mil por año”, indicó.
Asimismo afirmó que a partir de este año se apliquen políticas de control sobre la contaminación que se genera por lo que espera que en los próximos meses se logre reducir la contaminación.
SUCRE/Loyola Fides
