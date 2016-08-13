Fecha de publicación: Sábado 13 de agosto de 2016 -- 12:04

Sucre: 80% de la contaminación del aire es por el parque automotor

Vehículos de transporte público y privado en Sucre. (Internet)

Vehículos de transporte público y privado en Sucre. (Internet)

La contaminación del aire en Sucre, Chuquisaca, es ocasionada por los gases que emanan los vehículos, según el director municipal de Medio Ambientes, Alexis Montellano, el 80 por ciento de dicha contaminación es por el parque automotor mientras que el restante 20 por ciento es por las pequeñas industrias.

“El 80 por ciento de nuestra contaminación proviene de nuestra flota vehicular, esto está claramente demostrado, el otro 20 por ciento proviene de nuestras pequeñas industrias, ladrilleras, la fábrica de cemento y otras”, indicó la autoridad edil según un reporte de radio Loyola Fides.

Montellano destacó que el parque automotor en Sucre ha incrementado notablemente por lo que la contaminación está en ascenso. Cree que aumento de vehículos será mayor y estima entre cinco a 10 mil por año.

“Solamente en Sucre son 60 mil vehículos, entonces esto es terrible porque ha crecido grandemente en los últimos años la flota vehicular y probablemente esto se incremente en cinco mil a 10 mil por año”, indicó.

Asimismo afirmó que a partir de este año se apliquen políticas de control sobre la contaminación que se genera por lo que espera que en los próximos meses se logre reducir la contaminación.

SUCRE/Loyola Fides

10 comments on “Sucre: 80% de la contaminación del aire es por el parque automotor

  1. I’m not sure why but this weblog is loading extremely slow
    for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end?
    I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.

    Responder

  3. Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your website?
    My blog site is in the exact same area of interest
    as yours and my users would certainly benefit
    from a lot of the information you provide here.
    Please let me know if this okay with you. Appreciate it!

    Responder

  5. Hey there fantastic website! Does running a blog such as this take a large amount of work?

    I’ve absolutely no expertise in computer programming but I had been hoping to
    start my own blog soon. Anyway, should you have any suggestions or tips for new blog
    owners please share. I know this is off topic however I just wanted to
    ask. Cheers!

    Responder

  6. My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s
    tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year and am worried about
    switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into
    it? Any help would be really appreciated!

    Responder

  8. Hello there, I do think your website may be having browser compatibility issues.
    Whenever I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however,
    if opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping issues.
    I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up!
    Apart from that, great site!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>